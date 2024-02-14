Former Mathare Youth official Peter Karanja announces bid for FKF presidency

The Football Kenya Federation top seat continues to attract candidates with Former Mathare Youth Sports Association Director Peter Karanja the latest to enter the fray.

Karanja on Wednesday announced his bid for the FKF Presidency set for October this year. Karanja brimmed with confidence that under his leadership, he would salvage the dwindling standard of local football.

“For this to happen, FKF is in dire need to win back trust from football stakeholders including those in the public and private sector. Furthermore, FKF needs member centric approach, proactive and competent personnel at the top,” he said

Karanja has vast experience in football management and sustainable development after being at the forefront in implementation of various football programmes.

“I consider having what it takes to bring stability and prosperity to Kenyan football if elected as the FKF President,” added the experienced football administrator.

Among the issues on Karanja’s manifesto are returning the management of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) to clubs and reverting to a 16 team competition. The Nick Mwendwa led FKF increased the number of teams in the top league to 18 from the 16 in the 2017/18 season.

If elected, Karanja has promised to hand over the management of the National Super League to clubs and the competition goes on in a zonal format of 18 clubs per zone. The Women Premier League will be run by clubs which will also own the broadcasting rights.

Another area that Karanja wants to work on is building the capacity of coaches, referees, medical personnel and all other officials involved in the game. He has also promised to empower branches so that they can professionally manage their own leagues as well as allocate them more funds.

The official has also promised to enhance talent growth by empowering the academies to be a feeder to both Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets as Kenya embarks on a journey to get back to continental glory.

Apart from Karanja, others who have entered the FKF Presidency race are Extreme Sports CEO Hussein Mohamed, Bandari FC Vice chairman Twaha Mbarak, former Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda and Gor Mahia Secretary Sam Ochola.