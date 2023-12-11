Former Harambee Stars midfielder Ahmed Breik dies

Former Harambee Stars midfielder Ahmed Breik is dead.

Ahmed died on Monday morning at his residence in Majengo area, Mombasa after long illness.

He played for Feisal FC, Mombasa Combined and the national team, Harambee Stars.

His third born son, Ali Ahmed Breik confirmed the sad news to Nation Sport on Monday morning.

"He was not only a father to us but also a friend. We will miss his advice on how to succeed in life and his fatherly guidance," said Ali who himself followed in his father’s footsteps and played for Mombasa Stars, Mombasa Wanderers, Bandari and the national team, Harambee Stars.

The last prayer of the late Breik was held at Marembo Mosque immediately after the afternoon prayers (at 4pm) after which he was buried at the Muslim cemetery in Kikowani.

Hundreds of mourners attended his burial. Ahmed is survived by his wife, seven children (three sons, four daughters) and five grandchildren.

Ahmed, who died at the age of 77 was one of the best midfielders of his generation having played for the Kenya national team for 10 years between 1965 and 1975. He was one of the players who helped Kenya win the prestigious Gossage Cup on many occassions.

Former Kenya national team player Nassir Omar said he was saddened by the death of his former teammate describing him as the best midfielder of their time.

Omar said despite being rivals at the club level, where he played for Mwenge and the late Ahmed turning out for Feisal, they were good friends and played together in both Coast Combined and national team.

"I am saddened to hear of his death and would like to pass my condolences to his family and pray for Almighty Allah to rest his soul in eternal peace," said Omar.

Another former great, Khamis Fatteh who featured for Mwenge described the late Ahmed as an all-round player.

“Though I was playing as a defender, Breik was a talented midfielder who I admired despite being opponents,” said Fatteh who also played together with him in Coast Combined team where they won many Remington Cup against other regional sides.

The late Ahmed started his football career at Mombasa District Football League (MSFA) side Burnley Amateur FC before Feisal signed him in 1965. He guided Feisal to the league title the same year and the club remains the only Coast team to have won the country’s top league to date.