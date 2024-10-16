Former Harambee Stars captain Oduor's last event

When Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia legend Austin ‘Makamu’ Oduor spoke at a football event in Asembo, Siaya County on Saturday, no one in the gathering knew that it would be their last moment with him.

The former defender, who died on Tuesday night, was among the retired Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia players, who attended the event that was also graced by Deputy Chief of Staff, Performance and Delivery Management, Eliud Owalo.

Tobias ‘Jua Kali’ Ochola, Peter Dawo, David Ochieng, James Oronge, John ‘Bobby’ Ogolla, and George ‘Fundi’ Onyango were among the retired footballers who attended the events held at Nyilima Sports Ground and Siger Primary School.

Apart from receiving words of wisdom from the Harambee Stars legends, Dero FC and Siger FC players also received tracksuits from the Eliud Owalo Foundation.

In what is now a poignant memory, Oduor, who is best remembered for leading Gor Mahia as captain to their historic victory in the 1987 Mandela Cup, urged the players not to give up on their dreams due to the many hardships that they are facing.

“I played for 12 years in Gor Mahia, we persevered and went through the mud to reach the next stage which was maybe better,” said Oduor in a recorded video seen by Nation Sport.

“Because of the effort that we put in, we managed to be what we are today, but we started the same way you people have started, from small teams. If you are from a small team, it requires you to be hardworking and committed to what you are doing because that is the only way you can get yourself out of that mud to a better place. After all, by showing your talent and giving your best to your team, that is when you will be seen by other teams as a good player and you will be recruited by a better team.”

“So what I would urge you to do is that despite the hardship that you are facing, please close your eyes, do your best, and sell yourself because when you are given that platform to play on the pitch, there you are selling yourself.”

In a phone interview with Nation Sport on Wednesday from Belgium, Oduor’s brother, Mike Okoth confirmed the sad news.

“I have just received the sad news about the death of Austin and I’m unfortunate. It is shocking since Austin was not sick. I have sent somebody to his home so I can know what happened,” said Okoth.

“His death is a big blow to us, it is shocking and I will be waiting to get the details from the person I have sent to his home. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he added. Reports indicate that the former no-nonsense defender and coach passed on Wednesday night at a Kakamega Hospital where he had been rushed for treatment.

Oduor is the father of former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi and uncle to Belgian striker Divock Origi.

His brother Okoth starred for Harambee Stars as a striker in the 1990s and early 2000 and is the father of Divock Origi.

Oduor is best remembered for leading Gor Mahia as captain to their historic victory in the 1987 Mandela Cup. K’Ogalo lifted the prestigious title at a packed 60,000-seater Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi following their 3-3 aggregate draw with Tunisia giants Esperance.