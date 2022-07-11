Former FKF president Mwendwa due in court again

Embattled Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has been ordered to appear before the Kiambu Law Courts Tuesday to answer fresh fraud charges failure to which he will be jailed for six months for contempt.

The order requiring Mwendwa to appear in court was granted by Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate K. Sambu on July 7.

In the Penal Notice, Sambu warned Mwendwa that should he fail to attend court today it will be deemed that he has defied the order and therefore liable to a prison term not exceeding six months.

Related Nick Mwendwa to be charged afresh Football

In the Penal Notice, Sambu said: “If any party served with this order does not comply or adhere to it he/she shall liable to imprisonment by the Court for a period not exceeding 6 (six) months.”

The application for the fresh summons for Mwendwa to attend court for fresh plea taking was presented before Sambu by an assistant director of public prosecutions (ADPP) Joseph Riungu Gitonga.

“Upon hearing the State Counsel in the absence of the accused person (Mwendwa) I hereby issue summons requiring him to attend court for plea taking November 11,2022,” ordered Sambu.

Sambu directed the investigating officer of the case to serve Mwendwa with fresh summons to attend court for plea taking.