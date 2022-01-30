Football stakeholders react to Kenya's withdrawal from AWCON qualifiers

Stakeholders have shared their disappointment following Kenya's withdrawal from the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The move to withdraw the national women football team, commonly known as the Harambee Starlets, from the continental championship was confirmed Saturday by the tournament organizers, namely Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The announcement was made as Starlets players and new coach Alex Alumirah hit camp in readiness for the ultimate qualification tie against Uganda.

"Football Kenya Federation (FKF) announced their withdrawal from the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2022," Caf's statement read in part.

And as FKF Chief Executive Barry Otieno absolved himself from blame, stakeholders have chipped in with their views.

"The withdrawal, occasioned by selfish interests, is a big-blow to our players who've worked hard in the past few years to not only earn a living from playing football, but also put Kenya on the continental map," said Kenya Football Fans Federation Chief Executive Shem Okottah.

"The move is also a set-back to the thousands of football fans in the country, as it deprives them of an opportunity to watch their favourite players and team in action. We request the government, through Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, his PS Joe Okudo and the FKF Caretaker committee to petition Caf in a bid to reinstate the team in this competition."

Renowned football administrator Twaha Mbarak, who is eyeing the football body's presidency, added: "We call upon the caretaker committee to fast track the process of elections in order to arrest the state of confusion that some ousted officials use to frustrate the process and try to worsen the already bad situation surrounding our beautiful game."

Former FKF president Sam Nyamweya said: "The action by Otieno is not just an act of sabotage to the entire nation but criminal by all means. I also challenge the government and the caretaker committee to engage the world soccer governing body to work towards a roadmap for holding fresh elections that will usher in new officials and end the current circus."

Another football stakeholder, namely Milton Nyakundi has asked authorities to shut down the domains used by FKF officials to communicate, including email addresses.