Football stakeholders react to Kenya's withdrawal from AWCON qualifiers

Harambee Starlets players train at Kasarani

Harambee Starlets players train at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex on January 27, 2022 in preparation for the upcoming Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) second round qualifiers against Uganda.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • Another football stakeholder, namely Milton Nyakundi has asked authorities to shut down the domains used by FKF officials to communicate, including email addresses.
  • Starlets withdrawal comes two months after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded FKF and set up a caretaker committee to handle football matters in the interim. Fifa say the move is illegal.

Stakeholders have shared their disappointment following Kenya's withdrawal from the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers.

