Football stakeholders call for reforms at FKF

The Football Stakeholders Caucus have once again come out to express their dissatisfaction with state of the sport in the country.

In a statement issued on Monday, the caucus raised concerns over the football administration and called for changes within the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

They presented a list of demands, highlighting issues ranging from leadership, constitutionalism, accountability and transparency.

The caucus called for removal of FKF's National Executive Committee (NEC) from office saying the courts had already ruled in their favour.

They said the ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that FKF CEO Barry Otieno had no powers to withdraw Harambee Starlets from the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers when the NEC had been disbanded by former Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed meant the federation is in office illegally.

Starlets were due to play Uganda in a two-leg qualifying tie before CAF granted the She Cranes a ticket to the WAFCON last year after Kenya withdrew citing lack of capacity to host the match.

CAS ruled that the federation had no power to make the decision at the time.

The federation had been disbanded by Amina in November 2021 before Fifa suspended the country from all football activities on February 24 last year.

The federation was re-instated by new Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba when he took over last year, a move that saw Fifa lift the suspension.

However, FKF President Nick Mwendwa did not return to office immediately after Namwamba asked him to clear his name in court. Mwendwa was facing a raft of charges dropped this year paving way for his return to Kandanda House.

"We call on Fifa to form a six-month term normalisation committee to oversee the affairs of football in Kenya and ensure a transparent and accountable process," the caucus said.

The caucus also wants the FKF constitution to align with the Sports Act of 2013 and the FKF electoral code with the Sports Registrar Regulation Act of 2016. They also want an all-inclusive election held within the next six months.

"FKF NEC should cease its operations immediately, as they are in office illegally."