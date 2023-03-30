Mwendwa set to return to the helm of Kenyan football

Football stakeholders now want Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to make public the details of the agreement with Fifa that led to the world football body lifting Kenya’s international suspension.

They also want to know if the deal included Nick Mwendwa returning to the held of Football Kenya Federation.

This follows a court ruling stopping a Sh38 million corruption case against Mwendwa.

Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Wilson Rading, who has since been transferred to Naivasha, cleared Mwendwa of all charges saying the case against him was unlawful, unconstitutional, unfounded and an abuse of court process.

Mwendwa stepped aside as FKF president on November 31, 2021 handing over the leadership of federation to his deputy Doris Petra.

Nation Sport could not get any comment from Mwendwa or FKF CEO Barry Otieno with phone calls and text messages to the two going unanswered.

However, former long-serving Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye said Mwendwa’s return to the federation is not straight forward and must have been a subject of negotiations between Namwamba and Fifa before the Kenya suspension was lifted on November 28, last year.

“The agreement between Kenya and Fifa that led to the suspension being lifted has never been made public. It must have had a recommendation in the next course of action if Mwendwa would have been found guilty or not. It is what should guide the next step because his return is not automatic,” said Musonye.

Former FKF secretary general Lordvick Aduda said it was now time for the resolutions reached by Fifa and the Sports CS to be made public so that the leadership and management of the federation is clear.

“First it is erroneous to say Mwendwa was cleared because the judge stopped the DPP from presenting new evidence so there was no charge in court. With all the bad image and the case, Mwendwa should not return to the federation and I think this was also discussed before the suspension was lifted,” said Aduda.

FKF NEC member for Coast region Gabriel Mgendi said Mwendwa was now free to return to the federation.

“This issue has been settled by the court once and for all,” he said.

He also called for the government-Fifa resolutions to be made public.

While reversing the disbandment of the federation on February 4, Namwamba stated that Mwendwa was to stay out of office until he finished with his court case.