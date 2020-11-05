Football legends decry Kisumu All Stars relegation

A section of former footballers from Nyanza have regretted the relegation of Kisumu All Stars to the National Super League (NSL), as it has left the region without a team in the top flight.

With Sony Sugar, and Chemelil Sugar having earlier been relegated to NSL, Kisumu All Stars was the only team from the region left in the Premiership.

But on Wednesday, the Kisumu-based club failed to keep their place among the big boys, as they lost 5-3 to Vihiga United on post match penalties following a 3-3 aggregate score in the end of season KPL/NSL promotion/relegation play-off.

After losing the first leg 2-1 last Saturday at the Mumias Complex in Kakamega, Vihiga rallied to win Wednesday’s contest 2-1 at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu to level the scores 3-3 on aggregate and force the lottery.

Vihiga United players celebrate their return to top-flight football after edging Kisumu All Stars in the play-off match on November 4, 2020 at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Former Kenyan international Nick Aketch, a former All Stars head coach, decried the team’s relegation to NSL.

“It is very unfortunate, but if the players’ welfare are looked into, and better leadership is brought on board, the team should be back to the premier league after one season,” said Aketch, who resigned from his role at the club in October 2018.

He added: “The morale of the players will be affected, and the sponsors as well, but if they put their house in order and doors are opened to new stakeholders, the team should bounce back.”

Former Harambee Stars striker Allan Thigo, former Gor Mahia captain Austin Oduor 'Makamu' and Kenya Premier League record top scorer Maurice "Sonyi" Ochieng' blasted leaders from the region for doing little in promoting football.

"The current situation has never been witnessed. It did not happen even at the time when the Kanu regime thought that our football identity was one of the reasons our leaders were united against its oppressive regime.

"We have to go back to the drawing board and form at least three teams, which will be supported by our counties. It is then that we will be sure of our dominance in the top league in the next few years," said Oduor who captained the Gor Mahia squad that won the 1987 Mandela Cup.

Vihiga United players and fans celebrate their return to top-flight football after edging Kisumu All Stars in the play-off match on November 4, 2020 at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Thigo, who was part of the national team which participated in 1972 Africa Cup of Nations, says lack of a Nyanza team in the top league will hurt the national team.

"The national team has been boasting of a lot of talents and good players from this region. Who will notice our young talented boys if they are not in the top league? It is sad, and all stakeholders should chart a way out. Our only source of pride is football and if it goes away then we are doomed," said Thigo who led Gor Mahia to African Winner Cup final against Canon de Sportiff Yaounde of Cameroon in 1979.

Ochieng also blamed leaders for the decline of football standards in Nyanza.

"Our teams are sinking yet sporting facilities are coming up. Who will play in the stadiums if not clubs from outside the region since we now don't have a team in the KPL? The county governments should support our teams in the lower leagues. The main issue is getting sponsorship because talent is in abundance. Football to us is God given and we can't just allow it to go down as we watch, " said Sonyi whose record of bagging 26 goals in the 1976 Premier League season still stands.

For now, the only top flight action that football enthusiasts in Nyanza will enjoy is when champions Gor Mahia and Western Stima host teams at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Stima who are based in Kisumu since the team was promoted to the KPL, is however considered a Kakamega team by locals.