Advantage All Stars in fight to stay in top flight league

Kisumu All Stars are on the verge of keeping their place in top flight league after edging out Vihiga United 2-1 in the first leg of end season play-off at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega on Saturday.

Willis Otenda and Shadrack Otieno struck for All Stars in either half of the encounter, while Dennis Wafula scored Vihiga's goal on 76 minutes.

The high stakes encounter saw All Stars captain Bobby Kwako receive his marching orders three minutes to time after a heated scuffle ensued between the two teams.

All Stars coach Andrew Aroka was elated by the win, which he says is a huge step towards achieving their goal of remaining in the top tier for the second season in a row.

He, however, warned his players against laxity ahead of the second leg tie on Tuesday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

“The match was very tough. It is good my players followed instructions and were able to get an early goal," said Aroka.

"Vihiga United were very good on counter and I think we shall have to work on our defence before the second leg so that we confirm our stay in the league.”

Vihiga coach Sammy Okoth said his players were unable to keep up with their opponents' pace but insisted that they will fight to play in the top league after two seasons in the National Super League."

“We have another chance to redeem ourselves when they host us. They scored early and our undoing was being unable to cope up with their pace,” said Okoth.

Otenda scored for the away team from the spot just five minutes into the game after Erick Otieno was fouled inside the box by Vihiga United defender Sammy Sindani.

Vihiga came close to equalising on 13 minutes after Alex Imbusia received a long pass from the midfield only for All Stars defender Arthur Ochung to clear his shot which went out for a corner.

The home side threatened again in the 24th minute but Tyrone Owino’s shot from outside the box sailed over the bar. Ochung would again rescue ‘Otenga’ three minutes later by blocking Michael Odongo’s shot just at the edge of the box.

Just one minute to the breather, a defensive mix-up by Vihiga defenders almost set up Erick Otieno to score the second for All Stars but custodian Joel Bataro punched the ball away for a fruitless corner.

The first 20 minutes of the second half were low key, with both teams playing cautiously and most of the passes concentrated in the midfield.

Vihiga then drew matter level after Dennis Wafula headed home from close range.

All Stars restored their lead four minutes later after Bataro failed to deal with Shadrack Otieno's long range effort.

Otieno had just been in the field for a couple of minutes after replacing Seth Oyugi

All Stars host the second leg in Kisumu on Wednesday.