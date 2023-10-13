FKF-WPL: Kenya Police Bullets open campaign, Ulinzi seek redemption

Star-studded Kenya Police Bullets FC will start their 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) campaign today at home to Bungoma Queens.

The 3pm kick-off at Kenya Police Sacco Stadium will see the law enforcers kick-off their season after their opening match was postponed after Soccer Assassins requested due to unavailability of key players who were on national team duty.

The second round will see five matches played across the country.

Police, formerly known as Thika Queens, will be without head coach Beldine Odemba for the clash. Odemba is away with the Kenya Under-20 women's national team in Angola, where they will play the hosts in the second leg of the 2024 Fifa U20 World Cup qualifiers in Launda today. Kenya won the first leg 6-1 at Nyayo Stadium last weekend.

Elsewhere, wounded Ulinzi Starlets welcome Wadadia Women at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

Ulinzi Starlets suffered a 2-1 defeat rivals and defending champions Vihiga Queens in their league opener last weekend in Kisumu and will be seeking redemption against Wadadia.

Wadadia held Nakuru City Queens to a 1-1 draw in the opening match at ASK Grounds in Nakuru.

In their last encounter at Ulinzi Sports Complex in the first leg of last season, Starlets lost 1-0 to Wadadia. Ulinzi beat Wadadia 2-0 away in the second leg.

Ulinzi head coach Joseph Wambua acknowledges the absence of key players is a blow for the team ahead of this match.

"Several players will be joining the military training school and will not be available this season. It is a part of their growth, and we have to accept that. Additionally, missing Fasilah Adhiambo, who is currently on national assignment in Angola, poses a big challenge," Wambua said.

"It will not be an easy match, but it is a must-win game for us. It is an early kick-off, and on the same day, we will be celebrating Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Day. The KDF family will be present at the venue to support us. After the match, we will join our family in celebrating our heroes and heroines."

Captain Sherly Angachi and winger Mercy Airo have already commenced military training. Both players played a crucial role in the team's successful defence of FKF Women's Cup last month.

In another match today, Zetech Sparks, led by coach Bernard Kitolo, will face Nakuru City Queens at the Imani Stadium in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Zetech opened their season with a remarkable 4-1 win over Trans Nzoia Falcons, while Bunyore secured a slim 1-0 win over Gaspo Women at Stima Sports Club Grounds in Nairobi.

Zetech forward Susan Nyumba will be out to continue with her fine form after netting a hatrick in the first match.

"We concluded our final training session on Friday, and the team is ready. With the exception of midfielder Monalisa Anyango, who is currently unwell but responding well to medication, there are no injuries to report on so far," said Kitolo.

In other league matches on Sunday, Kibera Girls Soccer will host Vihiga Queens at Dagoretti High School in Nairobi, while Bunyore Starlets will face Trans Nzoia Falcons at the Mumboha Stadium in Luanda, Vihiga County.

Fixtures

Saturday

Ulinzi Starlets FC v Wadadia FC (Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi 10am)

Zetech Sparks FC v Nakuru City Queens FC (Imani Stadium, Ruiru 12pm)

Kenya Police Bullets FC v Bungoma Queens (Police Sacco Stadium, Nairobi 3pm)

Sunday

Kibera Soccer Ladies FC v Vihiga Queens FC (Dagoretti High School, Nairobi 12pm)