Valarie Nekesa: Free-scoring teen wants to fire Kenya to Fifa World Cup

Rising Starlets striker Valarie Nekesa is optimistic the team will progress to the next round of the 2024 Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers.

Nekesa, who scored a hat-trick on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, as Kenya destroyed Angola 6-1 in the first leg of their second round qualifiers, now believes they will be better prepared for the return leg in Luanda on Saturday.

Kenya got a bye in the first round after their opponents, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), withdrew from the qualifiers.

Kenya need to avoid a five-goal defeat in Luanda to progress to the next round, where they will face Botswana or Cameroon. The Central Africans beat Botswana 2-0 in the first leg of their tie, and the two nations face-off in Gaborone in the return leg on Sunday.

Nekesa, 17, features for newly promoted Soccer Assassins in the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL).

"My goal is to represent our senior team. I firmly believe that with dedication and hard work, my dream will be a reality. I am committed to putting in the necessary efforts," Nekesa said on Wednesday at Kasarani Annex.

The Form Two student at Madira Girls High School in Vihiga County was part of the Harambee Starlets provisional squad called to camp for the 2024 Wafcon qualifiers against Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon but did not make the final squad.

"I scored a hat-trick against Angola and I promise to score more goals on Saturday. We made a lot of mistakes despite the win but we corrected them in training. I thank Kenyans for the support they accorded us during our last match at Nyayo," added Nekesa.

Nekesa had an outstanding season in the 2022/23 Division One League, winning the Golden Boot with 37 goals in 22 matches.

Her efforts helped her team gain promotion to the top tier for the first time in their history.

After a remarkable performance against Angola, she has caught the attention of scouts from Egypt Women Premier League clubs.

Rising Starlets held their final training session on Wednesday morning ahead of their departure at 5am on Thursday.

"Our approach to the game will be different this time. It is not over until we proceed to the third round. The players are ready and aware that we are going for more goals. We have also prepared them mentally. Our target is to win because anything can happen in Angola," said coach Beldine Odemba.

"I am pleased to announce that all players who were in the previous game are available, with no injuries to report."

"We have brought on board additional players who have undergone the necessary documentation process. As a result, we will be making some changes to the squad," added Odemba.