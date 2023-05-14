FKF Women's Cup: Holders Ulinzi Starlets into semis

Holders Ulinzi Starlets Sunday advanced to the semi-finals of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Cup after a 3-0 win over Kispeed Queens 3-0 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu county

Midfielder Sophia Adhiambo netted the first goal in the seventh minute. Three minutes later, striker Neddy Akoth doubled the lead and added the third goal in the 27th minute of the game.

The soldiers will now face their Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) counterparts Kisumu All Starlets as Nakuru City Queens will battle up with Kibra Girls Soccer (Division One League) in the semifinals next month.

Goals by Rose Mary Oraro and Faith Ogeda in the fifth and 86th minutes respectively were enough to give Kisumu All Starlets victory over Royal Starlets of (Division One League) at the Ndura Stadium in Kitale.

Kibra on the other hand secured their spot in the FKF Women Cup semifinals with a 7-0 win over Kahawa Queens (Regional League) at the Ruaraka grounds.

Nancy Atako’s first-half hat-trick and another strike in the 69th minute, Namale Irene’s brace in the second half, and a goal by Winnie Gwatenda sealed their spot in the semis.

Kahawa Queens tactician Michael Mure was gracious in defeat.

"We exit the FKF Cup heads held high because we played in the quarterfinals for the first time. I am proud of the girls. We were punished by our own mistakes and now we shift our focus to the league," said Mure.

Nakuru booked their place in the semifinals with a 2-0 victory over KWPL defending champions Thika Queens. Deborah Nakhumicha opened the scoring in the 20th minute, with Lenah Nasimiyu sealing the win in the second half.

"We always concede easy goals but the girls played according to instructions and I want to applaud them for a job well done. We are now going to prepare for the semifinals," said Nakuru coach Chrispine Wesonga.

On the other hand, two matches were in the cards in round 20 of the KWPL matches played over the weekend.

Vihiga Queens went to the top of the table with 49 points after a 3-0 win over fourth placed Wadadia Women on Saturday at Moi stadium in Kisumu.

Anita Namata scored in the second minute with a Janet Moraa assist before she was sent off in the 85th minute.

Maureen Ater scored two goals to her name in the 42nd and 85th minutes. She now has 12 goals in 20 matches, three goals behind league top scorer Airin Madalina of Bunyore Starlets.

At Mumboha grounds in Luanda, Vihiga county, Zetech Sparks moved to position five with 28 points after pinning Bunyore Starlets 3-1.

Zetech's goals were scored by midfielder Wanyonyi Elizabeth in the 46th and 51st minutes. Bunyore defender Musungu Yvonne scored an own goal in the dying minutes of the second half.