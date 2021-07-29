FKF unveil Premier League trophy - what they said

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The trophy design sees a Masaai holding a football, while at the base it has the Kenyan Big Five Wildlife.

Football Kenya Federation on Wednesday night unveiled the trophy that will be awarded to this season's Premier League winners.

