FKF unveil Premier League trophy - what they said

Football Kenya Federation on Wednesday night unveiled the trophy that will be awarded to this season's Premier League winners.

Appearing on Citizen TV, FKF president Nick Mwendwa said the 24-carat golden trophy, which had been shipped from Dubai, is inspired by the Kenyan heritage. The trophy design sees a Masaai holding a football, while at the base it has the Kenyan Big Five Wildlife.

The trophy is 80cm tall and weighs 11kg was made by the Crystal Arc, which is based in the United Arab Emirates. According to Mwendwa, it cost more than Sh5 million.

"We crafted this trophy based on our Kenyan heritage and Masaai has really been a great representative of our country and the big five animals are part of us us also," Mwendwa said.

He said that the winners of the league will be given a replica trophy at the end of the season. However, the trophy design drew varied reactions on social media with many terming it a joke.

"To be honest, our league is not prestigious to have a golden trophy. Not when we have players and coaches going months without pay. Not when we only have one CAF CL representative. I would have preferred that money to be spent in equipping the marketing department of the league," said sports journalist Elijah Ouko on Twitter.

"Not a football trophy for me. An individual award Player of the Year Awards maybe," posed football enthusiast Tom Bwana on Twitter.

"Hii ni nini? Surely Inakaa msee wa bake, volleyball, mama wa kufua anaanika nguo (What is this? Surely, it looks like a basketballer, volleyball, a woman washing clothes),"wondered Moses Dakatari Okinyi.