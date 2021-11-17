FKF stays disbanded, CS Amina tells Fifa

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has said her decision to disband the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will stay even after a virtual meeting with Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

Amina held a virtual meeting with Samoura Wednesday morning which was expected to come up with a final solution to the current stalemate in Kenyan football.

However, Amina stated that she will hold another meeting with Samoura in a week’s time to engage further.

“Government's decision on football management (remains) intact after holding a meeting with Fifa Secretary General Samoura,” the Sports Cabinet Secretary said on her Twitter handle.

On Thursday last week, Amina disbanded FKF and formed a caretaker committee led by retired judge Aaron Ringera to take charge of all football activities in Kenya for the next six months.

The CS also formed a secretariat which will manage all the football leagues in the country.

The secretariat has since suspended the top-tier league, the National Super League, and Women Premier League but has allowed the county leagues and other low-tier FKF leagues to continue.

FKF’s disbandment was followed by Mwendwa’s arrest on allegations of misuse of public funds. On Tuesday, he was released on Sh4 million cash bail.

Amina’s meeting with Samoura comes two weeks after Fifa officials jetted into the country and conducted their own audit of FKF accounts.

In September, Samoura visited Kenya and was the chief guest in the inaugural Cecafa Women Club Championships which was also a qualifier tournament for the Caf Women Champions League.

Vihiga Queens beat CBE of Ethiopia at MISC Kasarani in the final on September 9 to win the title.

The world football governing body disapproves of government interference in the running of football in member associations.

Meanwhile, the caretaker committee has announced that it will meet the leadership of the top league clubs, National Super League teams, FKF Division One clubs, FKF Women Premier League clubs as well as teams playing in the FKF Women Division One League.