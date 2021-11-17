FKF stays disbanded, CS Amina tells Fifa

Amina Mohamed

From left, Football Kenya Federation inspection committee chairman Michael Kimoko, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo during a press conference at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The meeting with Samoura came two weeks after Fifa officials jetted into the country and  conducted their own audit of the FKF  accounts.
  • The official visited Kenya in September and was the Chief Guest during the inaugural Cecafa Women's Champions League Qualifiers final.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has said her decision to disband the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will stay even after a virtual meeting with Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

