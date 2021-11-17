Court gives state 7 days to prosecute Nick Mwendwa or close case

Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa at the Milimani Law Courts on November 17, 2021 before the delivery of a ruling to determine whether police will be allowed to detain him for 14 days.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

NMG

What you need to know:

  • Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Wandia Nyamu also ruled that the term of Mwendwa's bond, which she had delivered on Monday, will remain the same.
  • Mwendwa had on Monday walked to temporary freedom after spending three nights in police custody.

The state has been ordered to charge embattled Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa, who facing corruption allegations over fraudulent acquisition of public funds, within seven days or close his file.

