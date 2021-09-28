FKF releases guidelines for coaches in leagues

Tusker's coach Robert Matano issues instructions

Tusker's coach Robert Matano issues instructions from the touchline during their Caf Champions League preliminary round second leg match against Arta Solar 7 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Only the head coach or the assistant coach will be allowed to issue instructions on the technical area at any given time during official FKF competitions.
  • Incase of a suspension or absence of the head coach, the assistant coach will be allowed to assume the role.

Football coaches without a CAF C License Diploma will not be allowed to handle teams in the FKF-PL, Women Premier League (WPL), National Super League (NSL), Division One, Women Division One and Division Two leagues.

