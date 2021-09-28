FKF releases guidelines for coaches in leagues

Football coaches without a CAF C License Diploma will not be allowed to handle teams in the FKF-PL, Women Premier League (WPL), National Super League (NSL), Division One, Women Division One and Division Two leagues.

According to the guidelines released by the Football Kenya Federation on Monday, the measures are meant to ensure professionalism and competence in the leagues.

Head coaches and their assistants participating in the FKF-PL, WPL, NSL and Division One are expected to be have a CAF Diploma, while those coming from another Confederation will be required to have at least a recognized A License.

All goalkeeper tacticians in the FKF- PL, WPL, NSL and Division One are also required to have attained a least a FKF License Diploma.

Team doctors and physiotherapists must send their CVs to the FKF technical department for accreditation and licensing to be allowed to practice and be part of the team’s technical bench.

Coaches and their assistants participating in the FKF Women's Division One and Division Two must have at least a FKF D License Diploma.

According to the statement, no technical bench member will be allowed in the technical area without the above stated qualifications and the mandatory FKF Accreditation License card.

Only the head coach or the assistant coach will be allowed to issue instructions on the technical area at any given time during official FKF competitions.