FKF-PL: Tusker scent title as season comes to a close

Will Tusker successfully defend their Football Kenya Federation Premier League title or will Kakamega Homeboyz win their maiden league trophy?

The winner of the FKF-PL title will be known on Sunday when Tusker host Posta Rangers at Nyayo National Stadium and Homeboyz welcome Kariobangi Sharks at Mumias Sports Complex even though that match remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Tusker and Homeboyz are joint top on 60 points but the Brewers are ahead on +4 goal difference.

Homeboyz need to win by more than four goals to land their first ever league title while a win of any kind will see Tusker retain the trophy.

Eight matches have been lined up on Sunday with Gor Mahia's tie against former champions Mathare United the only omission as the latter have already been relegated from the top league. The Slum Boys were axed after missing clashes against Sofapaka, Bandari and Ulinzi Stars.

Apart from Mathare United, newbies Vihiga Bullets will also feature in the National Super League next season after 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Kenya Police last weekend at Bukhungu Stadium saw them drop to NSL.

With the Homeboyz and Kariobangi Sharks clash unlikely to happen, all focus will be at Nyayo National Stadium where Tusker will host Rangers.

The mailmen last week fired coach Salim Ali after a 2-1 loss to Wazito in a game which was marred by claims of match-fixing.

Assistant coach Collins 'Korea' Omondi will be in charge after the exit of Ali.

Posta Rangers beat Tusker with an identical 1-0 scoreline in the second leg last season and the first leg of this season.

Tusker coach Robert Matano is however optimistic that they will turn tables on their opponents and win their 13th league title.

"I trust my boys because looking at how the season started and where we are today, we cannot afford to lose the title. Our focus is winning the match and bagging the title and I believe it is possible," said Matano.

For Omondi, the game is important for the mailmen as they want to finish the season on a high after losing to Wazito last weekend.

"There is no easy match and we are looking to complete a double over them. Many people have written us off in the game which motivates us. We beat them in the first leg and will be out to do it again," said Omondi.

On the logistics, FKF Transition Committee will have two trophies at Nyayo National Stadium and Mumias Complex.

According to the secretariat, the original trophy will be at Nyayo National Stadium while a replica will be at Bukhungu for ease of handover in case Homeboyz win the title.

FKF Women Premier League champions Vihiga Queens will also receive the trophy on Sunday at Mumboha Grounds after their match against Bunyore Ladies.

For WPL, Vihiga Queens who are still unbeaten will have the original trophy at their base because they are assured of the title.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Nairobi City Stars v FC Talanta (Kasarani Annex 1pm)

Kenya Police v Bandari (Nyayo, 1pm)

Nzoia Sugar v AFC Leopards (Sudi)

Tusker v Posta Rangers (Nyayo, 3.30pm)

Bidco United v KCB (Thika)

Wazito v Vihiga Bullets (Kasarani)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Kariobangi Sharks (Mumias Sports Complex)