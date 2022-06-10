FKF-PL: Homeboyz cry foul as Tusker face tricky Posta

The 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season ends on Sunday with both Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz in contention for the title.

Both Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz are tied atop the league standings on 60 points though the brewers have a superior goal difference of +4.

Tusker will host Posta Rangers at Ruaraka Grounds on Sunday while Kakamega Homeboyz will welcome Kariobangi Sharks at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

However, it is unlikely that Kariobangi Sharks will honour the game.

"We have been told to rest on Sunday before the club draws out a programme for pre-season. We shall not be playing Homeboyz," said a senior Kariobangi Sharks senior player who declined to be quoted fearing reprisal.

Sharks also issued a walkover against AFC Leopards last month.

According to Kakamega Homeboyz Chairman Cleophas Shimanyula the decision by FC Talanta to issue a walkover and now the imminent Kariobangi Sharks situation has denied them a chance to fight for the title on the pitch despite preparing well for both matches.

Shimanyula said he is in the process of sending a letter to the FKF Transition Committee saying it will be unfair to hand Tusker the league title yet Homeboyz didn't get a chance to fight on the pitch in the last two crucial matches.

"Against FC Talanta we were sure we would have bagged goals to reduce (Tusker's) goal difference. We have heard Kariobangi Sharks will not honour the game but we will still show up on the pitch," said Shimanyula.

"In fact I'm in the process of writing to the committee concerning the issue because it will be unfair to give Tusker the title yet we were also in a position to win it on the pitch. This issue calls for a lot of investigations and tough actions should be taken against FC Talanta and Sharks," he added.

Tusker chairman Dan Aduda also told Nation Sport that they have not received any communication concerning the trophy presentation on Sunday.

"I'm informed the committee members visited the team's camp on Thursday and wished them well as they prepare for Sunday," said Aduda.

Apart from Tusker and Homeboyz saga, FKF Women Premier League title is supposed to be awarded to new champions Vihiga Queens on Sunday.

Vihiga Queens who have dethroned Thika Queens to reclaim their title will be playing against Bunyore Starlets at the Mumboha Stadium in Luanda.

Mike Senelwa, who is the CEO of the now four-time WPL champions, said they have not received any communication from FKF Transition Committee neither are they aware of the kind of award they will get.

"We are just taking Sunday's game as a normal fixture because there is no communication on the trophy nor the awards. That shows you how low our football has sunk," said the official.

Efforts to reach the committee to get an update on the preparations didn't bear fruits as Head of League and Competitions Committee Ali Amour promised to get back but didn't do so.

The Transition Committee's mandate of five weeks expires on June 16.

The FKF Independent Disciplinary and Appeals Committee (IDAC) headed by Retired former Fifa accredited referee GMT Ottieno is also racing against time to hear and determine 25 disputes before June 16.

Among the cases yet to be decided include the botched AFC Leopards v Ulinzi Stars clash, and Sofapaka's tie against the soldiers both which aborted in January and March due to an ill-equipped ambulance.

There are also cases in the National Super League, WPL and FKF Division One which are still before IDAC.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Nairobi City Stars v FC Talanta (Kasarani Annex 1pm)

Kenya Police v Bandari ( Nyayo)

Nzoia Sugar v AFC Leopards ( Sudi)

Tusker v Posta Rangers ( Ruaraka)

Bidco United v KCB (Thika)

Wazito v Vihiga Bullets (Kasarani)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Kariobangi Sharks (Bukhungu)