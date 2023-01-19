FKF-PL Police two good for Rangers, Bidco hold Homeboyz

Kenya Police Thursday beat Posta Rangers 2-0 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex to continue their resurgence in Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

In a late kick-off at the same venue, Bidco United held visiting Kakamega Homeboyz to a 1-1 draw.

In the first clash, Kenya Police goal poacher Elvis Rupia bagged a brace as the law enforcers stretched their unbeaten run to six matches.

The burly forward scored through a header in the 15th minute after connecting to Yusuf Mainge's cross from the right.

The former AFC Leopards striker added the second from the spot in the 40th minute. Rupia had been brought down in the box before picking himself up to neatly slot past Brandon Obiero.

In the second game, Michael Karamor's strike in the 72nd minute was cancelled out by Thomas Wainaina's cracker with 10 minutes to the end of the contest.

The win against Rangers saw Kenya Police, under the tutelage of former Kenyan international Francis Baraza, take their tally to 12 points after 10 rounds of matches. While Kenya Police are seventh on the log, Posta Rangers who have also garnered 12 points dropped to eighth position due to an inferior goal difference.

"It has been over a month since I joined this team and the players have really pushed for positive results on the pitch. Their hard work has started paying off," said Francis Baraza.

The last time the law enforcers lost a league match was on December 3 when they went down 1-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata Barracks.

His opposite number John Kamau gave his side a dress down saying the trend of conceding early has to stop.

"In the first half we dished out easy goals and missed our chances. We are playing well but time has come for us to start focusing on getting positive results because that is what matters," said Kamau.

Kakamega Homeboyz are still sixth on 14 points from 10 matches after the Bidco United draw. Coach Anthony Akhulia's charges are ninth on 11 points from nine encounters.

Thursday results

Kenya Police 2 0 Posta Rangers