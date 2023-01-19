NSL: Black Stars host tricky Coastal Heroes

Eight National Super League (NSL) matches have been lined-up this weekend across different venues in the country.

Mully Children Family (MCF) under the tutelage of coach Bernard Kawinzi host former top tier side Vihiga United at Thika Sub-County Stadium on Saturday.

Leaders, Shabana who have 19 points from seven matches are not in action this weekend, but will host Kajiado FC at Gusii Stadium on Wednesday.

Second-placed Kibera Black Stars can only reach 17 points with a win over Coastal Heroes on Sunday.

The weekend highlight will be the encounter between Gusii United and Augustine Okoba's Naivas FC at Gusii Stadium in Kisii.

Coach Okoba has assured Naivas fans that he has already rectified the mistakes that led to their 2-1 loss to Shabana in Nairobi last weekend.

“We have prepared well for the trip to Kisii, and rectified where we went wrong. We played well against Shabana, but they scored after losing concentration at some point,” he added.

Elsewhere, Kibera Black Stars coach Evans Oyugi has sent a stern warning to Coastal Heroes ahead of their Sunday encounter at Ligi Ndogo, insisting that they will be going for a win to pile pressure on Shabana. His counterpart, Ken Juma promised a tough battle in Nairobi, saying that they plan to approach fixture as a knock-out game.

“We are playing a tough side, but we will show great desire and try to pull off an upset,” added Juma who led his charges to a 2-0 walk-over against APS Bomet last weekend.

Heroes is among teams currently doing well in the second tier, after collecting 13 points from seven matches.

Fixtures (all matches at 3pm unless indicated)

Saturday

MCF v Vihiga United (Thika Stadium),

Gusii United v Naivas (Gusii Stadium),

Kajiado v Silibwet (Ildamat Stadium, Kajiado),

Murang’a Seal v Mombasa Elite (St Sebastien Park),

Darajani Gogo v Mara Sugar (Camp Toyoyo).

Sunday

Migori Youth v Mwatate United (Migori Stadium),

Kibera Black Stars v Coastal Heroes (Ligi Ndogo),