FKF-PL: Ruthless Nzoia Sugar dislodge Tusker from top spot

Austin Odhiambo vies with Samuel Olwande

Gor Mahia midfielder Austin Odhiambo (left) vies for the ball with Sofapaka defender Samuel Olwande during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on January 18, 2023. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Cecil Odongo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nzoia Sugar on Wednesday cruised to the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League with an emphatic 4-0 thrashing of Wazito at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County.

The sugar millers now lead the log with 21 points from 10 matches same as KCB who hold an inferior goal difference. 

The bankers beat Nairobi City Stars by a solitary goal at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani Annex.

Defending champions Tusker dropped points for the third consecutive match after battling to a 2-2 draw with FC Talanta at Ruaraka Grounds.

At MISC angry Gor Mahia fans cursed their team for playing out to a barren draw against Sofapaka in a game the host missed a couple of chances. 

AFC Leopards put an end to a string of poor results with a 2-1 win over bottom-placed Mathare United at Nyayo National Stadium.

In an early kick off at MISC Kasarani Annex  visiting Vihiga Bullets held Kariobangi Sharks to a 3-3 draw.

Former champions Ulinzi Stars' impressive form continued as they stopped Bandari 2-1 at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang'ata Barracks.

More to follow...

