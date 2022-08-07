FKF-PL Playoff: Wazito narrowly surivive relegation

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Wazito will remain in the top-flight league despite losing the second leg of their promotion play-off 3-2 against National Super League (NSL) side Muranga Seal at St Sebastian Park in Murang'a Sunday.

The aggregate scoreline was 4-4 with Wazito winning on away goals after their 2-1 win in the first leg last Thursday at the Thika Sub County Stadium.

Defender Dennis Munyovi netted a brace in the first half to put Murang'a Seal 2-0 at the break.

Munyovi gave his side the lead in the 40th minute from the spot after Wazito captain Johnstone Omurwa handled the ball inside the box.

A Muranga Seal player reacts after the final whistle of the second leg of their FKF-PL Playoff against Wazito at the St Sebastian Park in Murang'a on August 7, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

He then added another in the 45th minute after burying the ball inside the net from close range after a mix up in the Wazito defence.

Wazito striker Curtis Wekesa reduced the deficit after curling in a neat free kick in the 47th minute.

Winger Fabian Adikiny then netted for the hosts at hour mark to put them on the brink of qualification. He won a loose ball in the crowded defence and easily shot past Wazito custodian Omar Adisa.

However, Maurice 'Wise' Otieno rescued Wazito in the 83rd minute after Murang'a Seal defenders failed to clear a loose ball inside the box to score the decisive goal.

Wazito had finished 16th in the FKF-PL ahead of Vihiga Bullets and Mathare United, who were both relegated, while Seal finished third in the NSL with APS Bomet and Fortune Sacco finishing in the top two positions to secure automatic promotion.

"We have fought and won despite the challenges. Now we focus on preseason training. Congratulations to us," said Wazito coach Fred Ambani.

"We never lost hope even when we were down and out fighting spirit has helped us," he added.

A dejected Muranga Seal caoch Vincent Nyaberi thanked his players for fighting to the last minute.