Wazito plead for fair officiating in FKF-PL promotion decider

The second leg of the promotion play-off is poised to be a fierce contest on Sunday as Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Wazito carries a slim lead against National Super League side Murang’a Seal.

The two teams clash from 3pm at St Sebastian Park in Murang’a town as they angle for a slot in the FKF-PL next season.

Wazito won the first leg 2-1 at Thika Sub County Stadium but their opponents only need a win of any kind to overturn it and make history by joining the topflight league for the first time.

The away rule goal applies in the competition meaning Wazito have to fight hard to protect their slim lead to stay in FKF-PL for the third season in a row.

The first leg played on Thursday was closely contested with Murang’a Seal dominating proceedings but were unable to convert most of their chances. They squandered a huge chance to level the scores in stoppage time after Dennis Munyovi missed a crucial penalty.

Coached by youthful tactician Vincent Nyaberi, Murang’a Seal have an upper hand in the Sunday's contest as they lost only three games at home in the last season's NSL campaign.

Wazito coach Fred Ambani, who concedes that either team can still make it to the topflight league, has called for fairness so that the best team wins.

The former Harambee Stars attacker, however, absolved any referee for below par officiating in the first leg at Thika Sub County Stadium.

“This is a tough match and I call on the committee to ensure there is maximum fairness in officiating so that any team which misses the promotion slot will not have a problem with the results of the game. In Thika, the officiating was superb and that is what we expect when we will be playing away. Our call is fairness from the first to the last second of the game,” Ambani told Nation Sport.

“Even if I lose and the game is fairly officiated, I will hold my head high and lead my team to the National Super League knowing we did our best but were unlucky,” he added.

He bemoaned lack of squad depth as some of his key players have moved to other teams.

Ambani revealed that he will slot in forward Aziz Okaka in place of Tyson Otieno who was red-carded in the first leg.

His opposite number, Nyaberi has however rallied his players to look for the decisive goal and avoid conceding.

“We just need to be calm, play our game and the goals will come. For the two training sessions we have had, we worked on our defence so as to avoid conceding. It will be a tough match, but I’m optimistic of a positive result,” said Nyaberi.