FKF-PL: Nzoia Sugar down Ulinzi to go second

Nzoia Sugar Tuesday moved second in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League standings after edging out former champions Ulinzi Stars 1-0 at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County.

Striker Yassin Sije scored the lone goal in the 24th minute to help his side bag maximum points at home.

Midfielder Joseph Mwangi picked out Sije inside the box and the striker dribbled past Ulinzi defenders before beating 19-year-old goalkeeper Slyvainne Ricks.

Apart from the assist, Mwangi is Nzoia Sugar 's leading goal scorer with seven goals to his account.

The win saw the sugar millers end their five-match winless streak with their last victory before Tuesday's result coming on February 8 when they came from a goal down to beat Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 at MISC Kasarani Annex.

The Sugar millers have garnered 38 points from 21 matches, four behind K'Ogalo who face bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets at Kasarani on Wednesday.

The loss meant Ulinzi Stars' poor record against Nzoia continues since the soldiers have never beaten the sugar millers since 2017 when they were promoted to the FKF-PL.

Coach Salim Babu are still unbeaten at home with only AFC Leopards, Kakamega Homeboyz, Posta Rangers, Gor Mahia and Bandari the only sides to pick a point each at Sudi Stadium.

FIXTURES (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Wednesday

Kariobangi Sharks v Wazito ( Kasarani Annex, 1pm)

FC Talanta v Posta Rangers (Ruaraka 1pm)

AFC Leopards v Bandari (Nyayo)

Kakamega Homeboyz v KCB (Bukhungu)

Gor Mahia v Vihiga Bullets (Kasarani)

Nairobi City Stars v Mathare United (Kasarani Annex 3.15pm)