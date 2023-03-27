FKF-PL: Gor face bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets

After a 10 day break, the Football Kenya Federation Premier League resumes on Tuesday and Wednesday for Round 21 matches.

The league paved way for the international break with Harambee Stars set to clash against Iran on Tuesday at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

In Tuesday's only game, title-chasing Nzoia Sugar host Ulinzi Stars at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County.

On Wednesday, leaders Gor Mahia welcome bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani. Second and third-placed KCB and Tusker tackle Kakamega Homeboyz and Bidco United respectively.

Twelve time champions AFC Leopards will host Bandari at Nyayo National Stadium. Leopards will be without Victor Omune who is in the Harambee Stars squad.

The last time Gor Mahia hosted Vihiga Bullets at Kasarani, the game aborted after three fans were injured in chaotic scenes at the entrance.

Bullets players refused to return to the pitch for the second half citing security reasons with Gor leading 2-0 at half time in the match held on February 13, 2022.

K’Ogalo are perched at the top with 42 points from 20 matches. KCB, who have played the same number of matches, are five points behind.

K’Ogalo striker Benson Omala, who was surprisingly dropped from the national team squad, will be hoping to add to his 19 goals.

“I’m focused on fighting for my team on the pitch and being dropped from Harambee Stars has not affected me. It is now an issue which is behind me as I focus on our matches,” said Omala.

In the first leg staged at Moi Stadium Kisumu on January 22, Omala scored a hattrick as Gor beat Vihiga Bullets 3-1.

Bullets have won only once this season and sit at the bottom on five points.

Gor on the other hand has lost only two matches and have scored 28 goals, the second highest in the division.

With the club's Fifa transfer ban lifted, K’Ogalo is likely to field players who had been been registered by Monday.

Among those are Ugandan attacker Patrick Kaddu, Shafiq Kadimu, Enock Wanyama, Slyvester Owino and Rwandese midfielder Emery Bayisenge.

A win for Nzoia Sugar against Ulinzi will take them second before Wednesday's matches.

The Millers sit sixth on the log on 35 points, same as AFC Leopards and Kenya Police, but have an inferior goal difference.

Ulinzi have a hard task against Sugar millers, who have not lost at home this season. The soldiers have also not won at Sudi since 2017.

FIXTURES (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Tuesday

Nzoia Sugar v Ulinzi Stars (Sudi)

Wednesday

Kariobangi Sharks v Wazito ( Kasarani Annex, 1pm)

FC Talanta v Posta Rangers (Ruaraka 1pm)

AFC Leopards v Bandari (Nyayo)

Kakamega Homeboyz v KCB (Bukhungu)

Gor Mahia v Vihiga Bullets (Kasarani)

Nairobi City Stars v Mathare United (Kasarani Annex 3.15pm)