Harambee Stars legend Allan Thigo blasts coach Firat for dropping Omala

Harambee Stars legend Allan Thigo has castigated coach Engin Firat for dropping Gor Mahia talisman Benson Omala from his squad to play Iran.

Kenya will play Iran in an international friendly in Tehran on Tuesday from 8pm and Omalla, who has been in superb form for his club, is among players that were initially called up for the assignment, but then dropped.

Thigo who donned Harambee Stars colours between 1968 and 1979, explained the move could dampen the spirit of the youngster who is on a goal-scoring spree in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

Related Harambee Stars ready for Iran test Football

“I’m upset by what the coach did to Omala and as a former footballer, I will not shy away from speaking about it. It was wrong, unjustifiable, and can’t happen in any country. I do not know of any country where a local league top scorer has been dropped from the national team?’” posed Thigo.

“If I were Omala I would reject a future call up to the national team and focus on professional football. I would even advise him not to reject an offer of playing for another country just as some athletes have done because he is not wanted in his country,” added Thigo.

Firat gave no valid reason on why Omala, who has scored 19 goals in 20 league games this season, was dropped, only saying being a leading goal scorer in a local league can’t guarantee one a place in the national team.

However, Thigo recounted a case in point where celebrated Brazilian forward Ronaldo was incorporated into the national team squad ahead of the 1994 World Cup at a tender age even though he didn’t feature in the competition.

He also warned Firat to watch his language while addressing Kenyans saying the tone of his speech on Saturday shows a person who is full of himself as if he had led Kenya to the World Cup