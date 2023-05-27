FKF-PL: Nzoia lose ground in title race

Nzoia Sugar on Saturday bottled a chance to pile pressure on leaders Tusker and Gor Mahia following a 1-0 loss to Kariobangi Sharks in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County.

At Ruaraka Grounds, Mathare United's relegation woes continued to pile with only three matches to go after going down 1-0 to KCB.

In another game of the day, Sofapaka beat Posta Rangers 2-1 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex.

In Bungoma, midfielder Keith Imbali scored at the hour mark to give Sharks the lead and avenge the first leg defeat to the sugar millers.

Despite constant attacks from the hosts, Sharks defended well to bag maximum points on the road.

The loss leaves Nzoia Sugar still third on the log on 60 points from 31 matches.

A win for Nzoia would have cut Tusker's lead at the top to one point and put them level with Gor Mahia.

Tusker (64 points) and Gor (63 points) clash on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium in a game dubbed as a potential title decider.

At Ruaraka, winger Musa Masika netted the lone goal in the second half that sealed maximum points for the bankers.

The win propelled KCB to fifth position on the log on 57 points same as Kenya Police but the bankers have an inferior goal difference.

For Mathare, the loss to KCB means they are still not safe in their quest to avoid the axe.

With three games remaining, they have garnered 22 points and could be in more trouble if Wazito beat Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Sunday.

Wazito have managed 23 points and are in the promotion/relegation play-off position while bottom placed Vihiga Bullets have already been relegated.

Mathare play Kakamega Homeboyz, Ulinzi Stars and Wazito in their last three matches.

The game against Wazito could be a crucial one if both teams will still be separated by a point as it currently stands.

Mathare coach Collins "Korea" Omondi believes they still have a chance in the three remaining matches.

"I believe we still having a fighting chance even though officiating worked against us. What is important now is to win all the three remaining matches because as you have seen, the team has really improved," said Omondi.

His opposite number Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno was elated that they have bagged a win against a tough opponent.

"We finished first half strongly and dominated in the second half. Normally it is very difficult to play against a team fighting relegation," said Otieno.

At Kasarani Annex, Michael Apudo netted a penalty to give Posta Rangers the lead but Stephen Okola and Rody Manga replied for Batoto ba Mungu.