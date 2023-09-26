FKF-PL: Mwalala out to upset former employers Homeboyz

Kakamega Homeboyz will on Wednesday host KCB in a rescheduled Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Both teams head into the contest having failed to win against their opponents last weekend.

Kakamega Homeboyz came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with record champions Gor Mahia at home while KCB played out to a barren draw with visiting Bandari at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Homeboyz returnee Shami Kibwana, who was signed from Tusker, struck in the second half to restore parity after forward Benson Omala had given Gor Mahia the lead in 10th minute.

Homeboyz lost by a solitary goal to Murang'a Seal in their league opener on September 2 before picking up a crucial 2-1 win over Tusker on September 16.

Abana ba Ingoo started the league late as they were participating in the Caf Confederation Cup. Homeboyz were eliminated from the competition in preliminary stage after going down 4-1 on aggregate to Al Hilal Bengazi of Libya.

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Patrick Odhiambo will be without some of his key players in the KCB game due to injuries.

Midfielder Ali Bhai and defender Robinson Kamura are still sidelined with injuries. Custodian Farouk Shikalo and midfielder Moses Mudavadi have just returned from injury but did not look fully fit in the Gor Mahia game.

"We played a tough game against Gor and coming from down to equalise showed we have a good fighting mentality. The game against KCB will equally not be an easy one and we still have to fight to win at home," said Odhiambo.

The partnership between evergreen midfielder Kevin Amwayi, winger Ambrose Sifuna and teen foward Moses Shumah played a key role in Homeboyz's win over Tusker and last weekend's draw with Gor Mahia.

Sifuna and Shumah scored in the win over Tusker two weeks ago.

KCB will be desperate for a win after a 2-1 loss to Kariobangi Sharks on September 17 and the barren draw against Bandari last weekend.

Their only win was when they beat AFC Leopards 1-0 via Derrick Otanga's goal in stoppage time at MISC Kasarani on September 1.

Mwalala will be facing his former employers who he almost guided to the league title in the 2020/21 season, when they narrowly lost to Tusker.

History favours Kakamega Homeboyz as KCB have not beaten them in the last five matches.