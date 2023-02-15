FKF-PL: Mathare hit Kariobangi in 'Slum derby'

Former champions Mathare United Wednesday edged Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 at Kasarani Annex to move out of the relegation zone in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table.

The ‘Slum derby’ was heading for a draw until substitute Daniel Otieno made Sharks rue their missed chances with an 86th minute winner.

Donald Ange had fired Mathare ahead from the spot on 29 minutes, but Sharks levelled three minutes into the second half through Mathew Kibiwott.

The win saw the former champions leapfrog Wazito into 16th place with 10 points from 13 matches. Sharks, who have played 14 matches, are 13th with 16 points.

Kariobangi Sharks' Kevin Musamali (right) vies for the ball with Mathare United's Douglas Koech during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match on February 15, 2023 played at Kasarani Annex. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

At Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega, Henry Juma’s brace and another goal by Ezekiel Okare helped Visitors Bidco United secure a 3-0 win over Vihiga Bullets.

Bidco are 10th with 19 points from 15 matches, while Vihiga remain bottom with four points from 13 matches.

At Kasarani Annex, Fortune Omoto picked Kibiwot upfront with a quickly taken free-kick from midfield and the latter rounded Mathare goalkeeper Bernard Jairo, before slotting into the empty net.

The 2008 champions should have restored their lead immediately, but Steve Kimani missed a sitter from Francis Wasike's cross.

Sharks were guilty of missing a couple of chances thereafter, KIbiwott failing to hit the target from close range on 57 minutes, after Musa Shariff squared the ball to him from the right.

A minute later, Geoffrey Onyango squandered a glorious opportunity after he directed his close-range strike in the path of goalkeeper Jairo.

Jairo made another brilliant save in the 78th minute to deny substitute Paul Odhiambo.