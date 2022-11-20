FKF-PL: KCB beat Police as Sharks, Talanta draw

A first-half strike by midfielder Michael Oduor is all KCB needed to gun down 10-man Kenya Police in their opening match of the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier (FKF-PL) at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani Annex in Nairobi on Sunday.

A stone throw away at the MISC main stadium, new signing Shariff Musa struck twice as Kariobangi Sharks drew 2-2 with FC Talanta.

Bidco United thumped Nairobi City Stars 2-0 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

With the clash between KCB and Police expected to be explosive owing to several top talents that the two teams boast of, it attracted a sizeable crowd including the Kenya Police band.

Oduor capitalised on a defensive lapse by the law enforcers to put KCB ahead with two minutes to half-time.

The scoreline should have been different but both sides wasted a couple of clear chances.

Police defender Yusuf Mainge was sent off in the dying minutes of the match following a second booking.

“It has been a tough match so it is a very important win to us. Our target this season is to ensure that we win more matches than any other team,” said KCB’s assistant coach Godfrey Odiwuor.

Police’s coach Sammy Omollo blamed his side’s loss to lapse in concentration in the dying minutes of the first-half.

“We tried our best but lost concentration in the final minutes of the first-half and that is when KCB scored. But in the second half, my boys worked hard but it did not pay off because of KCB’s strong defence. We will work harder in our next match,” said Omollo.

The clash between Talanta and Sharks was delayed for more than 20 minutes due to lack of security officers at the stadium.

Talanta needed only four minutes to break the deadlock in the end-to-end encounter through Brian Yakhama’s header.

But with visitors Sharks’ piling pressure, coach Ken Kenyatta’s side surrendered the lead on six minutes when former Soy United man Musa connected to a pass from defender Geoffrey Ochieng to beat goalkeeper Kevin Otieno from close range.

Mohammed Dhulkifli would have doubled the visitors’ advantage on 12 minutes but this time goalkeeper Otieno was alert.

Talanta were forced to make a first-half change after Luis Masika picked a leg injury with Alvin Ochieng taking his place.

A minute to the half-hour mark, Musa found his second with another sublime finish with Ochieng again being the provider.

The forward should have gone for the breather with the first hat-trick of the season to his name, but rifled the side-net with his hurriedly taken shot.

Talanta almost drew level moments after the restart, but Sharks’ goalkeeper John Otieno made a finger tip save to ensure their slim lead stood.

But Michael Jairo beat him on 70 minutes with a tap in to rescue a point. Substitute Paul Odhiambo was guilty of missing a last minute Sharks’ penalty.