Bandari rally to drown Sofapaka

Bandari FC Sunday utilised their home ground advantage well to beat Sofapaka FC 2-1 during their opening 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Joseph Waithira gave Sofapaka the lead, but Kenya international Abdallah Hassan levelled for the hosts as the team went into the break at one apiece.

Felix Ochieng netted the match winner for the home team in the dying moments of the game.

Sofapaka started the game on a high note missing a golden scoring chance in the sixth minute when Stanley Omondi sent to powerful free kick shot which took a dangerous deflection but Bandari's Felly Mulumba came to the rescue.

Bandari eventually settled and got two scoring chances in the 10th and 13th minutes, but strikers Chris Ochieng and Enock Momanyi failed to convert.

The visitors took the lead in the 20th minute when Waithira dribbled his way past three Bandari defenders and fired past Michael Wanyika in the Bandari goal.

It took only nine minutes for the home team to equalize. The goal was initiated by Siraj passing the ball to Mosha, who set up Hassan to send a long shot into the far corner of the net.

Sofapaka caoch David Ouma rested Roddy Manga and Stanley Omondi for Oketch Baron and Sunday Eikekhai.

His Bandari counterpart Anthony Kimani waited until the 61st minute to replace Mosha and Ochieng with James Kinyanjui and Felix Oliech.

It was not until the fourth minute of injury time that Oluoch, who came in for Chris Ochieng scored the winner to hand his side all three points.

Bandari FC coach Anthony Kimani said he was happy with the boys' fighting spirit.

"We knew our opponents are a strong team with a good coach so I'm happy we won the match especially taking into account we lost to them last season," said Kimani.

His Sofapaka FC counterpart David Ouma said he was satisfied with the performance of his youthful players and expects them to improve in their next matches.