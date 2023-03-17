FKF-PL: Gor, KCB share spoils as league takes break

Leaders Gor Mahia and KCB Friday battled out to a 0-0 draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium.

The draw means KCB have picked four points from the record champions this season. The bankers won the first leg 1-0 on January 4 at the same venue.

Despite the draw, Gor Mahia head into the international week with a five-point advantage at the top.

K'Ogalo have amassed 42 points while KCB are second on 37 points with both teams having played 20 matches.

Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry rued missed chances for the draw.

"KCB was a tough side, we didn't create many scoring chances yet we were all over in their half. Our opponents didn't get any clear chance," said McKinstry.

He revealed that he only had 16 players available for the game as some were not fit while others were exhausted due to back-to-back fixtures.

He was however optimistic that the Fifa transfer ban slapped on Gor Mahia will soon be lifted to allow him sign new players before the local transfer window closes on March 27.

His opposite number Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno was elated that this season they have picked four points out of a possible six against K'Ogalo.

"We have won and drawn against them and that is a big plus for us. We didn't create many chances but held on and avoided defeat," he said.

Kick off was delayed by about seven minutes after a section of Gor Mahia fans put a big banner bearing the photo of Opposition Chief Raila Odinga with the writings "Freedom is Here."

Stewards intervened and the few supporters folded the banner. They however continued singing songs in praise of Odinga promising to join him in Monday's demonstrations against President William Ruto's government.

Striker Benson Omala almost netted in the 23rd minute but his bullet header went inches wide.

KCB's first chance came in the 31st minute after a goal kick from custodian Bryne Omondi found Henry Onyango unmarked but his shot was parried back to play by K'Ogalo goalkeeper Gad Mathews.

K'Ogalo were denied what looked like a clear penalty when Nahashon Alembi handled an aerial ball inside the box while tussling with Omala in the 40th minute.

Bryne was booked towards the end of the first half for delaying to take a goal kick in order to slow down a rampant Gor side.

In the second half, it was K'Ogalo who had the better chances as KCB resorted to defensive tactics.

The introduction of evergreen George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo and John Macharia for Lwasa and Omondi in the 75th minute injected pace in Gor Mahia's attack.

Midfielder Danson Chetambe, who was introduced for Nashon Wekesa late in the second half breathed life in KCB's attack.

While Gor were determined to get the winner in the dying minutes and continued with their constant attacks, KCB fell back to defend and looked contented with the draw.