FKF-PL: Tusker leave it late to hold Ulinzi

A stoppage time goal by Charles Momanyi earned Tusker a 2-2 draw against Ulinzi Stars in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ulinzi Complex Lang'ata Barracks.

In Western Kenya, Kenya Police twice came from behind to hold hosts Nzoia Sugar to a 2-2 draw at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

The two sides, who are also in the title race dropped points and failed to heap pressure on league leaders Gor Mahia who play second-placed KCB on Friday.

At Nyayo National Stadium, AFC Leopards put behind last weekend's defeat to Mathare United to edge out Posta Rangers 1-0. This win was sweet revenge as Posta Rangers defeated Leopards by the same scoreline in the first leg.

At Ulinzi Complex, defeat was imminent for the defending champions after going down 2-0 by half-time.

Hillary Simiyu put the soldiers ahead from the spot kick in the 14th minute after Tusker defender Michael Kibwage had brought down Boniface Muchiri inside the box.

Forward Masuta Masita added the second with a powerful effort after being fed by on form Muchiri in the 16th minute.

However, the 13-time champions reduced the deficit via a thunderous strike from Humprey Mieno in the 51st minute.

Victor Omune (left) of AFC Leopards vies with Michael Apudo of Posta Rangers during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on March 16, 2023. Photo credit: Kennedy Amungo | Nation Media Group

Ulinzi failed to hold on to their lead as Charles Momanyi scored in the 95th minute to force a draw.

Tusker coach Robert Matano was happy with the draw saying it was a tough match.

"In the first half we lost many chances though we came up strongly in the second half. The secret is that we attacked, got a lot of corners and created a lot of chances. It is a fair result because Ulinzi is a strong team," said Matano who conceded that new signing Kibwage is yet to gel with the rest of the team.

Ulinzi Stars assistant coach Abdallah Mohamed blamed poor officiating for the dropped points.

"He (the referee) denied us a penalty and favoured Tusker in his decisions. He added six minutes which was also unfair but we had a good performance in the first half," said Mohamed.

Tusker have now amassed 36 points from 20 matches while Ulinzi Stars are seventh on 32 points.

In Bungoma, former Kenya Police man James Kibande and midfielder Joseph Mwangi were on target for the Sugar Millers.

Striker Elvis Rupia scored his 13th goal of the season while new recruit Derrick Otanga scored late in the second half to salvage a point for the law enforcers.

Kenya Police and Nzoia Sugar are tied on 35 points but the former have a superior goal difference.

At MISC Kasarani Annex, Umaru Kasumba's first half goal was the difference between Bandari and Mathare United.

Cliff Nyakeya scored the solitary goal for AFC Leopards in the third minute to avenge their 1-0 loss in the first leg.

In other matches, Kariobangi Sharks beat bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets 3-1 while Wazito went down 2-1 to Nairobi City Stars at Muhoroni Stadium.

Thursday results

Ulinzi Stars 2 Tusker 2

Wazito 1 Nairobi City Stars 2

Nzoia Sugar 2 Kenya Police 2

Sofapaka 3 Kakamega Homeboyz 1

Posta Rangers 0 AFC Leopards 1

Vihiga Bullets 1 Kariobangi Sharks 3

Friday fixture