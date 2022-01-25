FKF-PL: Gor eye second spot as Rangers lie in wait

Record Football Kenya Federation Premier League Champions Gor Mahia will be out to cut Kakamega Homeboyz 's lead at the top of the table to three points when they host Posta Rangers at Thika Sub County Stadium on Wednesday.

Coming from two 1-1 successive draws against Bidco United, Gor's British coach Mark Harrison will be looking to return to winning ways which will see K'Ogalo move second in the league log.

Gor have amassed 27 points from 15 matches and are currently fifth on the table with just one game before the season hits the half-way mark.

Posta Rangers on the other hand are eighth on the log on 22 points from 14 matches.

In their last match, Rangers under the tutelage of Stanley Okumbi lost 2-1 to KCB in the reverse fixture over the weekend. This was after battling to 1-1 draw last week at Thika Sub County Stadium.

Harrison, 61, told Nation Sport the club is going through financial distress and urged fans to attend their matches to offer moral and financial support to the players.

"The club doesn't have money and the players are really sacrificing a lot to train and honour matches on the pitch. The fans should be attending our matches in their numbers and cheer the team before lamenting on our performances," said Harrison.

The gaffer is confident that his charges will win as they look to keep the pressure on Homeboyz.

"We are still in the title race despite unconvincing results in some matches. What we should do is to ensure we are consistent in winning games because that will help us fight for the league title," said Harrison.

Gor and Rangers have each won once in their past five matches with three ties ending in a draw.

Last season, the mailmen won the first leg meeting by a solitary goal, but K'Ogalo avenged in the second leg with the same scoreline.

Rangers coach Stanley Okumbi will be banking on the attacking trio of Brian Marita, Caleb Olilo and Timothy Otieno who have impressed this season.

Marita has bagged eight goals this season, while Otieno, a former Tusker forward, has scoredin two goals in the back to back matches against KCB.