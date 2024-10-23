FKF-PL: Cruising bankers ‘not ready to lose lead anytime soon’

KCB coach Patrick Odhiambo is oozing with confidence and intent after they held red hot favourites Gor Mahia to a barren draw at Dandora Stadium Wednesday to extend their unbeaten run to six games.

The bankers maintained their lead atop the 18-team league table on 14 points with four wins and two draws.

“This unbeaten run is what is driving us to excel coupled with teamwork. We are not ready to lose our lead any time soon,” declared Odhiambo.

It was an evenly contested match that the bankers will draw plenty of confidence considering the record champions were riding on scoring spree of seven goals in two matches.

Odhiambo said he was confident their good start to the season will see them competing for the FKF-PL title at the business end of the season.

“We deserved maximum points against Gor. We got open chances in this game while Gor never had any open chances. We were tactical and that is why they never dominated us,” said Odhiambo, a former Gor Mahia assistant coach.

Odhiambo however complained about the poor turf at Dandora Stadium, a familiar reaction by other coaches who have played on the aging and overused artificial turf.

Gor Mahia Brazilian coach Leonardo Neiva however walked out immediately after the game, visibly disappointed with the draw.

K’Ogalo had beaten Mathare United 4-0 and Posta Rangers 3-0 in their previous matches.

Gor assistant coach Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno, in the post-match interview, acknowledged that they struggled to create chances.

“We could not strike well in the final third because KCB defended well and also deployed time wasting tactics,” said the former Kenya international.

In other matches, giants AFC Leopards were beaten 1-0 by Muranga Seal at the SportPesa Arena in Muranga.

Humphrey Obina scored in the second half to hand Murang’a Seal their first victory over AFC Leopards since they were promoted to the top tier league last season.

Shabana, despite the huge home support, fell to Douglas Ochoko’s second minute strike in a 1-0 loss to Sofapaka at Gusii Stadium in Kisii.

“We were determined to win this game because we haven’t been picking maximum points,” said Sofapaka coach Robert Matano.