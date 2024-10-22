FKF-PL: Leaders KCB face severe Gor Mahia test

Defending champions Gor Mahia will clash with leaders KCB in an intriguing looking Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi on Wednesday.

A full raft of matches are scheduled for Wednesday. Another attractive looking fixture has Tusker, 13 times champions, hosting 2010 champions Ulinzi Stars at Police Sacco Stadium in South C.

Fallent giants AFC Leopards are away to new kids on the block Muranga Seal, while Shabana, whose fan’s recently threatened not to attend away matches, welcome Sofapaka at Gusii stadium.

Shabana suffered a shock 1-0 loss to newbies Mara Sugar and will be keen to return to winning ways.

Unbeaten KCB showed their form last weekend, coming from a goal down to crush Kakamega Homeboyz 4-1.

The result led to the sacking of Homeboyz coach Ken Kenyatta and experienced Francis Baraza hired in his stead.

The bankers have been on a fine run and have garnered 13 points from five matches. They only dropped points in a barren draw against Kariobangi Sharks on August 24.

Gor, who started their league campaign late owing to their continental engagements, walloped Posta Rangers 3-0 before thrashing Mathare United 4-0 on September 29.

The gate charges for the Gor, KCB clash are Sh200 regular stands and Sh500 VIP. KCB coach Patrick Odhiambo will be facing a side he served as an assistant coach in 2022 before joining Kakamega Homeboyz and will certainly relish this encounter.

The three past meetings between the two sides have ended in draws.

The bankers last beat K’Ogalo on January 4, 2023. You have to go year further back to find when Gor last defeated KCB, on April 23, 2022.

Gor will still be without custodian Kevin Omondi who is injured. Defender Rooney Onyango who had a disciplinary issue with Brazilian coach Leonardo Neiva and missed the last two matches returns to the K’Ogalo fold.

“Dandora is a better stadium for the style of football I advocate for and KCB is a club enjoying a good season, so they will be a tough opponent,” said Neiva.

FIXTURES

Bidco United v Kariobangi Sharks (Sportpesa Arena, Murangá 1pm)

Tusker v Ulinzi Stars (Police Sacco, Nairobi 1pm)

FC Talanta v Bandari (Kenyatta, Machakos, 2pm)

Shabana v Sofapaka (Gusii, Kisii, 2pm)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Nairobi City Stars (Mumias Complex, Mumias, 2pm)

Mara Sugar v Posta Rangers (Awendo, Migori, 3pm)

Gor Mahia v KCB (Dandora, Nairobi, 4pm)

Kenya Police v Mathare United (Police Sacco, Nairoboi 4pm)