FKF-PL: Champions Tusker, Gor Mahia clash

Defending champions Tusker and Gor Mahia Wednesday clash at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani in the highlight tie of round 15 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) fixtures.

League leaders Nzoia Sugar visit Kariobangi Sharks at Utalii Grounds with five other matches set to be played in various venues across the country.

Another entertaining tie will see bottom-placed Mathare United and Vihiga Bullets, who are 17th on the log, meet at Ruaraka Grounds. On-form Kenya Police battle Nairobi City Stars at Kasarani Annex in the 1pm kick off.

On Thursday, high-flying AFC Leopards play FC Talanta at Kasarani, while Posta Rangers face Wazito.

K'Ogalo are second on the log on 27 points, just a point adrift of Nzoia Sugar, but with two games in hand.

KCB, who play Sofapaka at Kasarani Annex, are also on 27 points, but with an inferior goal difference.

A win for the bankers and a slip up by Gor and Nzoia Sugar could see them top the league table.

Thirteen time champions Tusker started the season strongly, but seemed to have lost their mojo after failing to win their last three matches and are fourth on the table with 25 points.

Their last victory was against Sofapaka on January 22.

Past meetings between Gor Mahia and Tusker have been explosive and Wednesday's tie promises to be no different.

K'Ogalo have not beaten coach Robert Matano's charges in their last five matches. Their last victory in a league match was on August 31, 2019.

In the five fixtures, Tusker has won thrice, while two matches have ended in draws.

A win for Gor will see them top the standings if Nzoia Sugar drop points against an improved Kariobangi Sharks, who held Tusker to a 1-1 draw last weekend.

"Everybody is on a good run and ready to go. We have a good record and have only lost once this season. We know we can pull another top performance in this match. Tusker are on a bad run, but they are defending champions and we have to be at our best to beat them," said Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry.

Tusker captain Humprey Mieno said: "We need to have a tough mental strength to deal with these games because the results are not coming as we expect. We need to fight harder against Gor to get maximum points."

Tusker's defence will need to be at their best to stop Gor striker Benson Omala, who leads the scoring charts with 11 goals.

Nzoia Sugar have beaten Sharks in their last three meetings, but coach William Muluya boasts of a young and talented squad recruited during the last transfer window after they lost most of their players to their rivals.

Leopards, who held Nzoia Sugar to a goalless draw last weekend, can hit the 25 points mark if they beat struggling FC Talanta.

Ingwe are seventh on 22 points from 14 games, while FC Talanta are 14th on 12 points from 13 matches.

"We have prepared well for the game and hope to get maximum points. Our aim is to be amongst the top teams," said AFC Leopards Assistant coach Tom Juma.

Ingwe will be without captain Eugene Mukangula, Tedian Esilaba, Brian Wanyama and Jaffery Owiti, who are all out injured.

Last season, Leopards narrowly edged out FC Talanta 3-2 in the second leg, while the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw.

FIXTURES (All kicks off at 3pm unless stated)

Kariobangi Sharks v Nzoia Sugar (Utalii Grounds)

Bandari v Kakamega Homeboyz (Mbaraki)

Nairobi City Stars v Kenya Police (Kasarani Annex 1pm)

Ulinzi Stars v Bidco United (Ulinzi Complex)

Gor Mahia v Tusker (Kasarani)

Sofapaka v KCB ( Kasarani Annex 3.15pm)

Mathare United v Vihiga Bullets ( Ruaraka Grounds)

Thursday

Posta Rangers v Wazito (Kasarani Annex)