FKF Cup gets new sponsor, start date moved

The start of the 2023 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup has been pushed to March after the federation secured a sponsor for the knock-out competition.

Initially, the tourney, whose winner qualifies for the CAF Confederation Cup, was to start without a sponsor this weekend from the Round of 32 stage.

But now with the coming of a sponsor onboard, the federation has set March 3 as the new kick- off date

“We must first finalise the agreement (with the sponsor) that we when we can reveal the details,” said FKF Head of Communication Pharis Kimaru, adding that an unveiling ceremony will be held in the coming days.

FKF Head of Leagues and Competitions Doreen Nabwire previously said they were also chasing for a broadcast partner, and should it go through, the competition’s program is likely to change in line with the broadcast time.

Gaming firm Betway sponsored the 2021 edition where Gor beat their arch-rival Leopards 4-1 in post-match penalties after they drew 0-0 in normal time at Nyayo National Stadium.

K’Ogalo pocketed Sh 2 million for the win, while runners-up Leopards received Sh 1million. Bidco United pocketed Sh750,000 for finishing third.

This year’s competition has attracted 11 FKF-PL clubs including defending champions Gor, Tusker and Leopards.

Teams from the National Super League are seven, while those from Division One and County Clubs are eight and six respectively.

K’Ogalo will start their title defence campaign away to Division One side Kibera Soccer FC while AFC Leopards will visit Zetech Titans also of Division One in the first round.

Tusker will travel to Garissa to face minnows Berlin FC, while KCB will be away to Michael Olunga-owned Mofa FC (Division One).

Full draw: