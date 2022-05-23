FKF-PL: Bandari out to spoil the party

With three rounds of matches to go, Bandari have now made the Football Kenya Federation (FKF-PL) Premier League title race a three-way fight.

Joint leaders Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz's failure to garner maximum points in their weekend matches has allowed Bandari to move within four points of the top two.

Champions Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz are on 57 points, with the brewers top due to a superior goal difference. Tusker had to come from behind to draw 2-2 with relegation-threatened Nzoia Sugar, while Homeboyz settled for a 1-1 stalemate with Gor Mahia.

The Dockers secured a 2-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks at Moi International Sports Center Annex on Sunday to move to 53 points.

Tusker have two games left, while Homeboyz and Bandari have three apiece left.

Of the three teams, Homeboyz have a tough run-in with AFC Leopards, FC Talanta and Kariobangi Sharks lying in wait.

Tusker face Bidco United and Posta Rangers, while Bandari play Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka, before winding up the season with a clash against Kenya Police on June 11.

The Dockers are currently in superb form having won seven consecutive matches and in case of any slip ups from Tusker and Homeboyz, Bandari will be more than happy to capitalize.

"We know our position and are happy to have a good run. The pressure is on Tusker and Homeboyz because they know they cannot afford to drop points," said Bandari coach Anthony Kimani.

At the bottom of the table, Vihiga Bullets, Wazito and Nzoia Sugar are in a dog-fight to avoid the axe after the relegation of Mathare United.

Bullets have a massed 21 points, Wazito (25) and Nzoia Sugar (27).

Bullets still have to face Sofapaka and Kenya Police, while Nzoia Sugar have tough fixtures against KCB, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

Wazito play Bidco United, Posta Rangers and Vihiga Bullets.The end of the season fixture between Wazito and Vihiga Bullets is likely to determine the team which joins Mathare in the National Super League next season.

"The draw against Tusker gives us the morale to face KCB, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards. For now, we have to keep focus and strategize on how to face these three tough opponents as our aim is to avoid being relegated," Nzoia Sugar coach Salim Babu said.

In the Golden Boot race, KCB forward Derrick Otanga's hattrick in their 3-2 win over Nairobi City Stars at Kasarani Annex puts him in pole position with 15 goals.

His closest challenger Felix Oluoch of Kariobangi Sharks, who has bagged 13 goals, is out for the season due to injury.

Homeboyz's David Okoth and Kenya Police's Cliftone Miheso are also in the race with 12 goals apiece.