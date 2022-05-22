FKF-PL: Tusker back on top, Bandari extend good run

Defending champions Tusker Sunday returned to the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table after playing out a 2-2 draw against relegation-bound Nzoia Sugar in an entertaining clash at Ruaraka grounds, Nairobi

At Kasarani Annex, Bandari tightened their grip on the third place by winning its seventh consecutive match after beating Kariobangi Sharks 2-0. Sharks were resuming their league matches after dishing out a walkover against AFC Leopards last weekend.

At Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, struggling Ulinzi Stars battled to a barren draw against Vihiga Bullets.

At Ruaraka grounds, Tanzanian import Ibrahim Joshua took his goal tally to 11 this season after netting a brace in the contest for the brewers, while Joseph Mwangi and Ian Karani were on target for Nzoia Sugar.

Tusker took the lead in the 39th after Isaac Kipyegon floated in a high cross which Joshua headed home, but hit the goal post before he sealed it with a ferocious rebound shot past Nzoia Sugar custodian Humprey Katasi.

An unmarked Mwangi headed home James Kibande's free kick in the 70th minute to restore parity for the cane cutters before Karani gave them the leader via a header from James Kibande’s corner kick.

However, Joshua quickly levelled matters for the brewers in the 75th minute via a header from second half substitute Eric Zakayo's cross.

“It was not a good game for us because we didn’t defend well from set pieces. The race for the league is still on and we shall fight until the end of the season,” said Tusker coach Robert Matano.

His opposite number Salim Babu bemoaned missed chances.

“We are fighting to avoid relegation and my players showed great mentality. Generally we played well and this point is a plus for us,” said Babu.

Kakamega Homeboyz had gone top on Saturday after a 1-1 draw with Gor Mahia to take their tally to 57 points. Tusker, also on 57 points, are top due to a superior goal difference.

The brewers have played 31 one matches and face Bidco United and Posta Rangers in its last two matches.

Homeboyz still have AFC Leopards FC Talanta and Kariobangi Sharks to contend with. Nzoia sit 15th on 27 points.

First half goals from Abdallah Hassan and Brian Odera saw Bandari bag maximum points against Sharks.

"We are aiming for the league title. We played against the team with one of the best coaches in the land, and I am proud of the boys because we utilised our chances well," said Bandari coach Anthony Kimani.

Despite the defeat, Kariobangi Sharks are still sixth on 40 points and have three fixtures left.

