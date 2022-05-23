Divock Origi's move to AC Milan 'all but done'

Divock Origi will complete his transfer to AC Milan after the Uefa Champions League final pitting Liverpool against Real Madrid on Saturday, a source close to the player has confirmed.

The future of the Liverpool forward, whose contract with the English side lapses in a few weeks' time, has been subject to speculation in the past few months.

And Twaha Mbarak, a Kenyan football administrator and family friend, confirmed the ex-Lille and Ghent forward's switch to Italy.

FKF presidential aspirant Twaha Mbarak (left) takes a selfie for ex-Harambee Stars player Mike Okoth at Anfield on May 22, 2022. Photo credit: Pool

Mbarak, who's expressed interest in contesting for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency when the elections are held, spoke to Nation Sport from England after joining Origi's dad, ex-Kenyan international Mike Okoth in watching Liverpool's final match of the season against Wolves.

"I do not speak for the player but yes, it (the move) is decided," said Mbarak, amid reports of late interest from Newcastle, Arsenal and Villarreal.

"I think it is a good move for him and he is motivated by the need to compete at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar (later this year)."

Origi, who was born to Kenyan parents in Belgium, has been a bit-part player at Liverpool since joining the club in 2014.

His lack of play-time has been occasioned by the presence of accomplished players in the frame of African duo Mohammed Salah and Saido Mane.

The 27-year-old has, however, still played an integral role for the club, though, scoring crucial goals against Tottenham, Everton, and Barcelona to help his side win the English Premier League and Uefa Champions League.

He was accorded a guard of honour from his Liverpool teammates in his final match for the club at the weekend bringing an end to his eight-year Anfield career.

"What Origi has achieved best highlights the potential we have in Kenya," added Twaha who was, alongside Origi's dad Mike, in the stands to watch the match against Wolves.

"He could as well have played for Kenya and we have more Origis back at home. I am planning to invite him to Nairobi so he can motivate other stakeholders on how we can improve the standards of the game."