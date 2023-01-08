FKF-PL: Bandari end Tusker's unbeaten streak

Hosts Bandari Sunday put up an impressive display to end leaders Tusker's 100 percent record with a 2-1 win in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at the Mbaraki grounds, Mombasa.

It was a much-needed win for Bandari, who had gone five games without a victory and were in 12th place with eight points coming into the tie.

The win lifted them one spot to 11th on 11 points ahead of their next match against Vihiga Bullet, while Tusker remain top on 18 points.

Goals from Umar Kasumba and Andrew Juma gave the Dockers a 2-0 lead at the break.

Joseph Otieno of Bandari FC (right) fights for the ball with Tusker FC players during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club on January 8, 2023. Bandari won 2-1. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Jackson Macharia pulled a goal back for the champions in the second half, but Bandari held on for the vital win.

It is Bandari's second win of the season and it will be a lift for coach Anthony Kimani, who praised his charges for their positive mentality.

"The boys gave their all and I am impressed with their winning character," said Kimani.

Tusker head coach Robert Matano said they will work on the mistakes that cost them ahead of their next match against Posta Rangers.

"Poor communication and lack of concentration led to our defeat, but we shall build from there and we need develop a winning mentality," he said.

Tusker came into the match on the back of six wins from six matches and had the league's top scorer- Ugandan striker Deogratious Ojok (five goals) in their ranks.

The hosts started brightly and their efforts were rewarded in the ninth minute when William Wadri's well-calculated pass found Umar Kasumba who slotted home.

Andrew Juma headed home the second goal in the 39th minute after he connected well with a Fidel Origa cross to give Bandari a two-goal advantage.

In the second half, Kimani made three changes, bringing in Abdallah Hassan, former Tusker attacker Chris Ochieng and Siraj Mohammed for Douglas Mokaya, Umar Kasumba, and Joseph Otieno respectively.