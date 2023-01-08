FKF-PL: Bidco United hit AFC for four, Gor edge Posta

Record Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) champions Gor Mahia Sunday bounced back from their midweek 1-0 loss to KCB by beating Posta Rangers 2-0 at Thika Sub County Stadium.

In the capital, 12 time champions AFC Leopards' woes deepened after falling 4-1 to Bidco United at Nyayo National Stadium.

In Western Kenya, neither Kakamega Homeboyz nor Nzoia Sugar bagged the bragging rights in the Ingoo Derby which ended 1-1 at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Sofapaka and Kenya Police's resurgence continued after both sides registered their second wins of the season.

Batoto ba Mungu comfortably beat Mathare United 4-0 at Ruaraka Grounds, while Kenya Police edged Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 in 1pm kick off at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani Annex.

Sofapaka's Alex Imbusia (centre) contests for the ball against Mathare United's Fidel Otieno (left) and Lennox Ogutu during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Ruaraka Grounds on January 8, 2023. Photo credit: Pool

Ulinzi Stars also continued with their recent good form as they won 1-0 over struggling Wazito at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

KCB compounded more woes on FC Talanta by winning 2-1 in the late kick off at MISC Kasarani Annex

Nairobi City Stars' winless streak continued with a 2-0 beating at the hands of Vihiga Bullets at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

In Thika, teenage forward Benson Omala bagged a brace in the 61st and 83rd minutes to go top in the Golden Boot race with six goals, one ahead of Tusker's Deogratious Ojok and Kakamega Homeboyz forward Michael Karamor.

Held hostage

Gor coach Johnathan McKinstry praised his side for a superb performance.

“I’m happy with the way we played and our level of confidence over our opponents. In the second half we played extremely well and it paid off with the two great goals Benson scored,” said McKinstry.

At Nyayo Stadium, AFC Leopards fans held players and members of the technical bench hostage after the heavy defeat to Bidco United.

Forward Henry Juma scored two goals, while Eric Kashimu and Fredrick Oduor were also on target for coach Anthony Akhulia charges.

Nigerian import Ojo Olaniyi scored the lone goal for Ingwe who have won only two matches this season.

“My players didn’t do well today and we conceded very easy goals in the game. This is not pleasing at all,” said AFC coach Patrick Aussems.

RESULTS

Posta Rangers 0 2 Gor Mahia

Mathare United 0 4 Sofapaka

AFC Leopards 1 4 Bidco United

Kariobangi Sharks 1 2 Kenya Police

Vihiga Bullets 2 0 Nairobi City Stars

Nzoia Sugar 1 1 Kakamega Homeboyz

Ulinzi Stars 1 0 Wazito

FC Talanta 1 2 KCB