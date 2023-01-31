FKF-PL: AFC Leopards prowl on Vihiga, Police dare Mathare

Fresh from an impressive display in the 'Mashemeji derby', AFC Leopards on Wednesday host lowly-ranked Vihiga Bullets in Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest at Nyayo National Stadium.

High-flying Kenya Police, who thrashed defending champions Tusker 3-0, host bottom-placed Mathare United at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

At Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu County, Wazito and FC Talanta lock horns in what is expected to be an exciting encounter.

After dishing out a walkover to Sofapaka on Saturday due to financial constraints, Vihiga Bullets coach George Owoko confirmed that they will honour Wednesday's match after successfully raising money for transport and other logistics.

"We will be playing AFC Leopards and we are already training in Nairobi. We took an initiative to beg for funds from Boda boda,, business people in Mbale and the local community. It is their assistance which has enabled us to honour this game," Owoko told Nation Sport.

"Despite the challenges, we are psyched up and ready to fight for a win. I also call upon well -wishers to help us because the players are determined to perform, and we still need money for our upcoming fixtures," added Owoko.

Leopards assistant coach Tom 'Gaza' Juma said they don't underrate Bullets.

"Bullets is not a weak team. I have watched them before and they are very strong on the flanks and attack well. Bullets also have youthful players and whenever a team plays against Leopards, it tends to give its best," said the former Kenyan international.

Bullets will be banking on their striker Vincent Ogola, who has six goals to his account, to terrorise the Leopards' defence.

Last season, Vihiga Bullets held Leopards to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, while the second leg ended in a barren draw.

While Leopards are eighth on 18 points from from 12 matches, Bullets are second last on the log on four points from nine matches.

At Kasarani, Kenya Police will be hoping for another win against a struggling Mathare. In their last nine matches, the law enforcers have only lost once.

Kenya Police won the first leg meeting 2-1 last season, but the second leg was not played after Mathare United pulled out of the league due to financial constraints.

Under the tutelage of coach Francis Baraza, the law enforcers sit seventh on 18 points from 11 games.

Elsewhere, FC Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta is optimistic that his charges will end their four-match winless streak.

"Despite the challenges we have, the team is looking to get back to winning ways. The intense fixture list has also worked to our disadvantage because the players are exhausted," said Kenyatta.

FC Talanta have been struggling financially with players missing their salaries for several months.

In the last three ties pitting the two sides, FC Talanta have won twice, while the other one ended in draw.

FC Talanta and Wazito are 15th and 16th on nine points and eight points respectively.

Fixtures (All kick offs at 3pm)

Mathare United v Kenya Police (Kasarani)

Wazito v FC Talanta (Muhoroni)