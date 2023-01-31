'Mashemeji derby': AFC Leopards make Sh3million

AFC Leopards on Tuesday announced that Sh3.3 million was collected from Sunday's 'Mashemeji derby' against eternal rivals Gor Mahia at Nyayo National Stadium.

The two big clubs with massive following played out to a barren draw in the clash which Ingwe says was attended by over 10,000 fans. Nyayo Stadium has a capacity of hosting 45,000 fans.

"Slightly over 10,000 tickets were snapped up for the weekend #MashemejiDerby, making it our most-attended match in the league this season so far. 461 of those tickets were for the VIP section and 9565 were for the terraces," said a statement from Leopards, who were the home side.

"It is another moment we thank the club fans for turning up in their numbers and making the match lively," added the statement.

From the sale of the regular tickets, the team got Sh 2,869,500, while Sh 461,000 was collected from the sale of VIP tickets.

The VIP tickets were going for Sh 1000, while fans paid Sh 300 for regular tickets.

However, the statement didn't factor in the expenses and the remaining balance after paying for different services.

The draw meant that Ingwe have not beaten Gor Mahia for seven years. Leopards last beat K'Ogalo in 2016.

However, Leopards were the better side in the contest and wasted a lot of goal scoring opportunities which would have nailed the game in their favour.

The huge turn out was credited to the hype created by former players of the two clubs.

CF Montreal Impact midfielder Victor Wanyama and Al Duhail striker Michael Olunga were among the players who hyped the derby among other Kenyan internationals.

Wanyama vouched for AFC Leopards, while Olunga supported Gor Mahia where he played before turning professional abroad.