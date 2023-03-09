FKF-PL: AFC Leopards edge Wazito in controversial encounter

The second half of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League clash between AFC Leopards and Wazito on Thursday was delayed for almost 30 minutes due to an attack on a club official.

The match almost aborted after Wazito players refused to get back to the pitch as a show of solidarity with their Chairman Moses ‘Janabi’ Adagala who was allegedly attacked by AFC Leopards stewards.

The stewards unsuccessfully tried to prevent Adagala from getting to the dressing room at the end of first half when Leopards were leading 1-0 courtesy of Kelvin Wesonga’s goal.

Wesonga put the ball in his own net from Lewis Bandi’s cross in the 32nd minute.

The win by AFC Leopards took them back to position five which had temporarily been occupied by Kenya Police after their 3-1 victory over Kariobangi Sharks on Wednesday.

The Big Cats have 32 points from 18 matches.

Wazito meanwhile, continue to battle relegation as they are second from bottom in the 18-team table with a paltry 10 points from 17 matches.

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems was happy with the win but said his side missed chances which could have killed the game early. He singled out second half substitute Eugene Mukangula for missing a good opportunity to send them 2-0 up.

“We played well but the delay in the kick-off of the second half affected my players and that is why they took time to settle. I feel we should have scored more goals today,” said Aussems.

His opposite number Charles Odera defended the team for overstaying in the dressing room at half-time saying their security was at stake. He noted the team had improved and needed to gel to start winning matches.

“Our director was attacked and our security was at stake. On performance I have noted some improvement and soon we will start winning our matches,” said Odera.

Adagala is not new to controversy as he has always been accused of attacking journalists and intimidating officials of opposing teams at their Muhoroni base.

At Muhoroni Stadium on January 14, the first leg clash between the two sides had a tense ending after Leopards felt the match officials were helping Wazito to win the contest.

In fact, Leopards coach Patrick Aussems claimed the match official showed open bias against his side as they lost 2-1 to the hosts.