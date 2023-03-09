NSL: Shabana to unleash new signings against Gogo

Newly recruited Erick Ongiri and George Onyango will be available for selection when Shabana host Darajani Gogo at Gusii Stadium on Friday as the National Super League (NSL) enters Round 13 with eight matches scheduled for this weekend.

The duo, acquired from APS Administration Police on loan have been training with the former Premier League side since February.

Shabana coach Sammy Okoth said goalkeeper Ongiri and defender Onyango are among players who have been brought on board to bolster ‘Tore Bobe’ squad.

“For us to achieve our dream of returning to the Premier League since 2006, we need to have the right players on board. We want to finish the first leg on top of the table, and start strategisIng on how to fight for promotion to the Kenyan Premier League,” said Okoth.

Shabana lead the standings with 26 points from 12 matches, neighbours Gusii FC are joint second on 24 points with Murang’a Seal while Kibera Black Stars are fourth on 23.

Victory will see Shabana open a five-point gap over their closest title challengers, Gusii and Murang’a Seal.

Gusii's hopes to draw level with Shabana at the top were dimmed on Wednesday after losing 1-0 to visiting Mombasa Elite, the loss coming barely a day after they were awarded three points from their abandoned match against Kajiado FC who failed to provide a well-equipped ambulance.

The defeat at Gusii Stadium ended Gusii’s three-match winning streak but saw Mombasa Elite move to sixth position.

In another mid-week clash, Mully Children's Family picked crucial points at Camp Toyoyo after dispatching struggling Kajiado FC 3-0 to move to 10th on the log with 15 points. Kajiado, who are currently 16th have accumulated seven points from 12 matches.

Fixtures (all matches at 3pm)

Friday

Mwatate United v SS Assad (Wundanyi), Naivas v Silibwet (Camp Toyoyo), Shabana v Darajani Gogo (Gusii Stadium).

Saturday