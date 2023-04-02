FKF Cup: Holders Gor Mahia knocked out by Homeboyz

This season's Football Kenya Federation Cup will have a new winner after reigning champions Gor Mahia were eliminated on Sunday.

Gor Mahia lost 1-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

The hosts dominated the game and scored the lone goal via Moses Mudavadi in the 56th minute.

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Patrick Odhiambo was facing a club where he served as assistant coach from 2019 to 2022. He was named Kakamega Homeboyz on February 13, 2023.

"We deserved to beat Gor Mahia and I'm happy that we have progressed to the quarters. We dominated the game and missed chances, but I'm happy that we have qualified for the quarters and will prepare for it," said Odhiambo.

With the win, Kakamega Homeboyz have booked a date with Kariobangi Sharks in the quarter finals.

Sharks beat FKF Division One side Equity FC by a solitary goal at Nyayo National Stadium.

Sharks' goal was netted by Paul Odhiambo just 10 minutes into the contest as he headed home Geoffrey Onyango's cross.