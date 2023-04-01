FKF Cup: Ulinzi stun Police as Tusker, Sofapaka scrape through

Tusker, Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka Saturday were made to sweat before qualifying for Football Kenya Federation Cup quarter-finals.

Tusker came from two goals behind to beat FKF Division One Side Rainbow FC 3-2 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex and make it to the quarter-final of the competition whose winner will represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Sofapaka also narrowly edged out National Super League side Darajani Gogo 2-1 at Police Sacco Stadium in South C. At the same venue, Kenya Police shockingly exited the competition after conceding a late goal in added time to lose 2-1 to Ulinzi Stars.

Tusker found themselves behind against Rainbow after Edward Omondi and Salim Murunga netted for the minnows in the fifth and 12th minute respectively.

However, coach Robert Matano charges came back strongly in the second half and won a penalty at the hour mark after Rainbow defender Lameck Omondi handled the ball inside the box.

Rainbow custodian Joshua Keya saved Stewart Omondi’s spot kick but the midfielder raced to score from the rebound.

Nine minutes later new signing Levin Odhiambo, a defender, delivered a brilliant cross from the left which was easily tapped home by Shaphan Oyugi to draw Tusker level.

Second half substitute Eric Otieno then became the hero after heading home a Michael Oduor corner to earn his side a quarter-finals slot.

Tusker will meet the winner between KCB and Bidco United, who play on Sunday, in the last eight.

In an early kick-off at Police Sacco Stadium, Sofapaka took the lead via Sebastien Sunday in the 13th minute before Darajani Gogo leveled via Rashid Moyo in the 48th minute through a spot kick after Nixon Omondi handled the ball inside the box.

Congolese forward Rody Manga grabbed the winner for Batoto ba Mungu with an overhead kick in the 69th minute.

Ulinzi holding midfielder Alex Masinde scored at the death when the scores were at 1-1 and the tie seemed headed for penalties.

Elvis Rupia had given Kenya Police the lead in the 21st minute after Boniface Andayi handled the ball inside the box.

The soldiers equalised from the spot in the 66th minute through Boniface Muchiri's penalty after substitute Stephen Etyang was fouled inside the box.

“Our fans and officials are sad and I must say that we played badly today and didn’t deserve to win. My players were heavy and rarely crossed our opponents half, our coordination was also poor. Now we have to focus on the league,” said Kenya Police coach Francis Baraza.

His opposite number Bernard Mwalala said that when he brought on Masinde for injured Masita Masuta, it didn’t cross his mind that he would score.

“My players have really made me happy, especially Masinde who scored the winner for us. This is another road to CAF (Confederation Cup) and we will have to fight even in the quarter-final stage against Sofapaka to progress. We deserved to win this game,” said Mwalala.

Saturday results

Sofapaka 2 Darajani Gogo 1

Kenya Police 1 Ulinzi Stars 2

Rainbow 2 Tusker 3

Sunday fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Kariobangi Sharks v Equity (Nyayo, 1pm)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Gor Mahia (Bukhungu, 1pm)

Murang’a Seal v AFC Leopards (Kasarani)

Bandari v Mwatate United (Mbaraki)