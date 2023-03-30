AFC Leopards wary of little-known Murang'a Seal

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has labelled National Super League (NSL) side Murang’a Seal a good team that they will treat seriously ahead of their round of 16 Mozzart Bet Cup clash this weekend.

Leopards and Seal will clash at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday from 3pm.

The Belgian coach said he was aware of the threat posed by the Central Kenya-based side currently occupying second position in NSL standings.

While appealing to Ingwe fans to turn up in large numbers to cheer the team to victory, Aussems said they must be very strong in attack to kill the match early enough.

“Murang’a Seal is a good team. It’s going to be a very hard game. We played them on a very good pitch (St Sebastian Park) beating them 3-1 in September last year, but we will have to be on toes as the current squad has players capable of surprising any team in the Premier League. I did not see many weaknesses when we met.

“We will be facing a side that is fighting to be promoted to the Kenyan Premier League. They have pace and are quick in transition.”

His opposite number, Vincent Nyaberi said they were ready for the show and were not under any pressure.

“Our opponents should be under pressure because they are a top tier team with a big history, while we are the underdogs.”

Leopards are third in the FKF-Premier League with 38 points after edging stubborn Bandari FC 1-0 at Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday, while Murang’a were awarded a walk-over after Kisumu All Stars failed to show up at St Sebastian Park on Wednesday in their last NSL fixture.

Leopards, winners of the tournament in 2017, thumping FKF Division One side Zetech Titans 2-0 at Moi International sports Centre, while Murang’a trounced Luanda Villa 4-1 in Mumias in the round of 32 a fortnight ago.

First choice custodian Levis Opiyo, who did not feature in the mid-week game, is expected to take over goalkeeping duties from Maxwell Muchesia.

Attacking midfielder Musa Saad is expected to make a return from injury. Also back in the squad is top midfielder Musa Oundo who has completed his suspension.